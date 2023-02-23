Boeing engineers’ paper plane breaks Guinness World Record for farthest flight

Three engineers from the aerospace giant Boeing took their passion for paper planes one step further when they managed to fly a paper aeroplane for a length of 88.31 m and set the Guinness World Record for “farthest flight by a paper aircraft”.

Garrett Jensen, Nathan Erickson and Dillon Ruble came together to set the record on December 2 last year at Crown Point city in Indiana, US.

Dillon Ruble and Garrett Jensen have had the hobby of making origami planes since childhood. Last year, they mimicked the designs of different hypersonic aircraft, which can travel five times the speed of sound, with paper planes.

After much research, they were able to make a small paper plane that they named Mach 5. It took them 20 minutes to make the plane with A4 paper.

While explaining the design of their paper plane, Jensen said, “For the Guinness World Records, we ended up going with A4-sized paper (dimensions of 210 x 297 mm) and went up to the maximum weight, 100 grams per square meter. The heavier the paper, the greater the momentum when you go to throw it.”

This intricately made paper plane proved its worth as it flew across 88.31 m during the record attempt and broke the previous record of 77 m, which was held by Kim Kyu Tae and Shin Moo Joon of South Korea and Chee Yie Jian of Malaysia.