scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Boeing engineers’ paper plane breaks Guinness World Record for farthest flight

Garrett Jensen, Nathan Erickson and Dillon Ruble came together to set the record at Crown Point city in Indiana, US.

farthest flight by a paper aeroplane
Listen to this article
Boeing engineers’ paper plane breaks Guinness World Record for farthest flight
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Three engineers from the aerospace giant Boeing took their passion for paper planes one step further when they managed to fly a paper aeroplane for a length of 88.31 m and set the Guinness World Record for “farthest flight by a paper aircraft”.

Garrett Jensen, Nathan Erickson and Dillon Ruble came together to set the record on December 2 last year at Crown Point city in Indiana, US.

ALSO READ |Japanese diplomat goes viral for posting identical origami cranes for almost a year

Dillon Ruble and Garrett Jensen have had the hobby of making origami planes since childhood. Last year, they mimicked the designs of different hypersonic aircraft, which can travel five times the speed of sound, with paper planes.

After much research, they were able to make a small paper plane that they named Mach 5. It took them 20 minutes to make the plane with A4 paper.

While explaining the design of their paper plane, Jensen said, “For the Guinness World Records, we ended up going with A4-sized paper (dimensions of 210 x 297 mm) and went up to the maximum weight, 100 grams per square meter. The heavier the paper, the greater the momentum when you go to throw it.”

Also Read
Drone vs crocodile video
‘A close call’: Drone comes close to crocodile, escapes attack in the nic...
african wild dogs crossing river
‘What a sighting’: African wild dogs battle strong currents as they swim ...
American poet Joseph Fasano and his novel The Swallow of Lunetto
Author sees person sitting next to him on a plane reading his book; asks ...
Police officer is seen interacting with woman inside the house
Surveillance camera helps US cops find youngster hiding in garbage can. W...

This intricately made paper plane proved its worth as it flew across 88.31 m during the record attempt and broke the previous record of 77 m, which was held by Kim Kyu Tae and Shin Moo Joon of South Korea and Chee Yie Jian of Malaysia.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 15:30 IST
Next Story

SC will have ‘neutral citation’ system, says CJI Chandrachud. What does that mean, and why is it important?

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close