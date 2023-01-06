scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Watch the illusion effect! This ‘body transfer experiment’ reminds people of virtual reality games

The body transfer illusion experiment is used in treating disorders like phantom limb pain.

body transfer experiment, cool science experiments, viral science experiments, what is body transfer illusion, viral science experiment videos, indian expressDuring the body transfer illusion a person feels ownership of a body part that is not their own and subsequently experiences sensations attached to that distinct body part.
Listen to this article
Watch the illusion effect! This ‘body transfer experiment’ reminds people of virtual reality games
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Our mind is an endlessly fascinating organ that can be tricked into imagining things when exposed to sensory disillusionment. An example of our mind playing tricks on us can be best demonstrated through the ‘body transfer illusion’. It is a phenomenon where a person feels ownership of a body part that is not their own and subsequently experiences sensations attached to that distinct body part.

A popular Twitter account that goes by the name Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) shared a video that documented an experiment of ‘body transfer illusion’.

ALSO READ |Watch: Boy’s egg experiment with father ends with a hilarious twist

The video shows a man getting a fake hand made of rubber, while his real hand is hidden away from sight. Then the experimenter stimulates both the fake rubber hand and the man’s real hand with a scale. However, after some time the man’s brain starts associating the fake hand as real and feels things like hurt when that hand is touched or hurt.

The video of his fascinating experiment has received over 10 million views and over 10,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Superb (and funny) experiment! What’s so fascinating is when the hammer is lightly touching his fake fingers or thumb, then his real fingers and thumb move in reaction!”. Another person said, “This is basically a scientific explanation on how people develop phantom touch in VR”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

A Twitter user recalled, “I remember when we used to play hot/cold games when we were kids. We were heating up a spoon with lighter (crack jokes coming) and then touched the unaware person with a cold one. Felt like burning :)”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 12:33 IST
Next Story

Home décor: Top furniture trends to look out for in 2023

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close