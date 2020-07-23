scorecardresearch
Carcass of 75-feet blue whale washes up on beach in Indonesia, death puzzles experts

Several videos and pictures of the gigantic sea creature being surrounded bewildered residents of the area went viral after they were shared online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2020 9:01:04 pm
100-ton dead blue whale stranded Kupang Bay viral video, Unfortunately, before the researchers had the chance to examine, the marine mammal was washed back into the sea.

Pictures and videos of a decaying body of a 23-metre (75-feet) blue whale that washed up on Na Batu Kepala Beach in Nunhila, Indonesia, has gone viral on several social media platforms.

Pictures show the gigantic sea creature surrounded by bewildered residents of the area. However, it is unclear as to how the marine mammal died.

“We think that it’s a blue whale but we don’t know what caused its death,” AFP quoted local conservation official Lidya Tesa Saputra as saying. “It looks like it didn’t die here and may have been deceased for some time,” she added.

Unfortunately, before the researchers had the chance to examine, the marine mammal was washed back into the sea. Seven pilot whales were found dead near Kupang last October. Cross-currents off the beach pose a danger to whales as they can get caught between reefs close to shore.

(With inputs from AFP)

