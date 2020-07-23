Carcass of 75-feet blue whale washes up on beach in Indonesia, death puzzles experts

Unfortunately, before the researchers had the chance to examine, the marine mammal was washed back into the sea. Unfortunately, before the researchers had the chance to examine, the marine mammal was washed back into the sea.

Pictures and videos of a decaying body of a 23-metre (75-feet) blue whale that washed up on Na Batu Kepala Beach in Nunhila, Indonesia, has gone viral on several social media platforms.

Pictures show the gigantic sea creature surrounded by bewildered residents of the area. However, it is unclear as to how the marine mammal died.

VIDEO: Giant dead whale washes up on Indonesian beach A giant 23 metre (75 foot) whale washes up in Indonesia – it is unclear how it died pic.twitter.com/XQrmkuJYMR — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 23, 2020

“We think that it’s a blue whale but we don’t know what caused its death,” AFP quoted local conservation official Lidya Tesa Saputra as saying. “It looks like it didn’t die here and may have been deceased for some time,” she added.

Unfortunately, before the researchers had the chance to examine, the marine mammal was washed back into the sea. Seven pilot whales were found dead near Kupang last October. Cross-currents off the beach pose a danger to whales as they can get caught between reefs close to shore.

(With inputs from AFP)

