Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Bobi declared as world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records. Guess his age

Bobi was registered at a vet in Leiria, Portugal, in 1992. His age has been confirmed as 30 years and 266 days.

Bobi was registered at a vet in Leiria, Portugal, in 1992.

People who love dogs often wish their beloved pets can stay with them longer as it is shattering to lose them after 10-13 years, which is their average lifespan. However, a dog in Portugal has surpassed that age by almost double the margin.

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, has been declared the oldest dog ever recorded by the Guinness World Records. The dog has been alive for more than 30 years now. A video posted by the Guinness World Records on Twitter documents the dog’s life story.

In 1992, Bobi was registered at a vet in Leiria, Portugal. His age has been confirmed as 30 years and 266 days. Bobi was due to be put down as a puppy along with the rest of his siblings, however, his current owner, Leonel Costa, was able to hide him and eventually make him a part of the family. Bobi’s owner has a few theories as to why the dog has been able to live so long.

It could be due to the “calm, peaceful environment” he grew up in. Also, he has never been chained up nor attached to a leash and has always enjoyed roaming free. The dog is also “very sociable” and spends time with different animals, even cats. He also drinks a lot of water, about one litre per day. As for his diet, Bobi has always eaten ‘human food’ with the seasoning removed.

“Say hello to Bobi, the oldest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records at 30 years and 266 days!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

In December last year, the Guinness World Records had declared Gino, a chihuahua mix dog from the USA, the world’s longest living dog. At 22 years, and over 76 days, Gino took the title.

The previous oldest dog ever recorded was held by an Australian cattle dog named Bluey, who lived to an age of 29 years 5 months. Bluey died in 1939 and appeared in many editions of the Guinness World Records book.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:18 IST
