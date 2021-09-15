Photos of a boat, stranded 10-feet in air atop rocks in the English channel, go viral

Months after a giant container ship needed rescuing from the Suez Canal, another boat has got everyone talking online after getting stranded atop rocks in the English channel. Photos of the vessel are going viral, leaving many online in splits.

After colliding with an underwater reef, the motor cruiser got stuck 10-feet above the water surface level, on rocky terrain mid-waters of Ecrehous reef, off Jersey coast. As the tide went out, the vessel stood like a statue on top of a plinth, Metro UK reported.

With the boat stuck, crew members were left marooned for several hours. Thanks to assistance by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and coastguards, the grounded motor boat was removed and the crew saved in time.

“Whilst the boat was in a precarious position, it was not in immediate danger as it was clear of the water on a falling spring tide,” RNLI Jersey, responsible for the rescue operation, said in a Facebook post.

They added that the boat’s crew had already been ferried to the main island by seafaris who were at the scene as part of a scheduled tour of the reef. “The crew were reporting minor injuries from the impact, and the St Catherine’s crew performed casualty assessments,” the agency added.

However, the operation to salvage the motorboat lasted for 12 hours; it finally moved with the rising tide, and a inshore lifeboat accompanied it out of trouble for repairs.

An RNLI Jersey spokesperson told Daily Mail, “Both RNLI Jersey Lifeboat stations were involved in the recovery of a motor cruiser and her crew following a collision with rocks at the Ecrehous.”

Although it may seem unusual, it’s not the first boat this year that got stuck on land. Earlier in March, a boat blocked a state highway in Florida, sparking comparisons and hilarious memes with the EverGiven.