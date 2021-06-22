Piglet boards Hong Kong subway, chase triggers frenzy

A video of the incident shows the piglet running around the train coach as amused commuters watch.

Days after a video of a monkey in a Delhi Metro coach surfaced on social media, a clip of a young wild boar spotted in a subway train in Hong Kong has gone viral.

According to a South China Morning Post report, the animal managed to enter the Quarry Bay station on Hong Kong Island and boarded two separate trains before being captured.

A video of the incident shows the piglet running around the train coach as amused commuters watch. While the train staff attempted to catch the pig, it soon boarded another train headed under Victoria Harbour, forcing the train to be diverted to a depot where the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department finally managed to capture the animal, the report added.

Watch the video here:

The boar was released back into the wild. While it is not clear how the animal managed to hop onto the trains, the incident has triggered a plethora of reactions online. While some were amused, others were concerned about the safety of the animal.