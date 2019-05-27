‘Free at last’: BMW’s video on Mercedes CEO’s retirement is impressing people

Competition between brands and a friendly banter online isn’t uncommon. Recently, the trolling between two prominent car companies went to a whole new level when BMW hired an actor resembling Mercedes Benz CEO Dieter Zetsche to represent how after his farewell he picked a rival company’s car!

Advertising

In a video going viral online released by BMW, the doppelganger of Zetsche is seen going about his last day as CEO of Mercedes Benz. The man is seen clicking selfies with numerous employees as he prepares to leave office. The video then shows him leaving the company in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, on reaching home, the video shows the garage door opening and Zetsche driving a BMW i8 Roadster. And the ad’s punchline is “Free at last”.

The end of the video was also a beautiful tribute for Zetsche’s long contribution to the automobile world. “Thank you, Dieter Zetsche, for so many years of inspiring competition,” the message read.

Of course, Mercedes-Benz took this opportunity to reply. In a cheeky tweet, they not only had a great comeback but also did a little marketing by mentioning the company’s new electric brand that’s directly competing with BMW’s electric models. Parent company Daimler too joined the banter and thought Zetsche would have preferred a horse ride on his last day.

Thanks @BMW for the kind suggestion – but we’re 100% sure he already decided to #switchtoEQ 😉 https://t.co/M6lYL1dmR2 — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) May 22, 2019

We guess our boss would rather rely on real horse power for his retirement ride. However, thanks for the tribute – and the competition! #Daimler https://t.co/zPqETZIFEs pic.twitter.com/O6w2gNzIuF — Daimler AG (@Daimler) May 22, 2019 Advertising

Zetsche’s been replaced by Ola Kallenius, and the company wrote on Twitter, it’s pretty difficult to fill in his shoes.

Old boss 🤜🤛new boss. Hej, Ola! Ola Källenius has been appointed as the new @Daimler CEO. pic.twitter.com/ItmxOLOTzz — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) May 22, 2019

Netizens online loved the friendly competition and the video. “What a way to recognize someone’s lifework and some friendly puns,” commented one user on YouTube. “100 Oscars for BMW marketing guys!!” remarked another.

Tongue in cheek, but brilliant idea by BMW marketing 😁 https://t.co/NlNUkHRrWX — Brojen Singha (@ybrojen) May 27, 2019

Classic and inspiring competition.. https://t.co/vPDqXGoXUA — tom karewur (@tom_noed) May 27, 2019

You may think of German Autobauer what you will these days but this is well played. https://t.co/OpZTolxssS — Jenny N. Crumbsey (@Crumbsey) May 27, 2019

The most savage ads i’ve ever seen 😂👏👏 https://t.co/TXJuBtMMbW — Adrian Al Fajri (@ADRIANELFAJRI) May 27, 2019