‘Free at last’: BMW’s video on Mercedes CEO’s retirement is impressing people

'Free at last', BMW trolls Mercedes Benz, shows CEO driving rival company's car i8 Roadstar on his retirement day. However, the video also thanked Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche for inspiring healthy competition.

In the video, a lookalike of Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche was seen driving a BMW car, after he reached his home on the last day.

Competition between brands and a friendly banter online isn’t uncommon.  Recently, the trolling between two prominent car companies went to a whole new level when BMW hired an actor resembling Mercedes Benz CEO Dieter Zetsche to represent how after his farewell he picked a rival company’s car!

In a video going viral online released by BMW, the doppelganger of Zetsche is seen going about his last day as CEO of Mercedes Benz. The man is seen clicking selfies with numerous employees as he prepares to leave office. The video then shows him leaving the company in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, on reaching home, the video shows the garage door opening and Zetsche driving a BMW i8 Roadster. And the ad’s punchline is “Free at last”.

The end of the video was also a beautiful tribute for Zetsche’s long contribution to the automobile world. “Thank you, Dieter Zetsche, for so many years of inspiring competition,” the message read.

Of course, Mercedes-Benz took this opportunity to reply. In a cheeky tweet, they not only had a great comeback but also did a little marketing by mentioning the company’s new electric brand that’s directly competing with BMW’s electric models. Parent company Daimler too joined the banter and thought Zetsche would have preferred a horse ride on his last day.

Zetsche’s been replaced by Ola Kallenius, and the company wrote on Twitter, it’s pretty difficult to fill in his shoes.

Netizens online loved the friendly competition and the video. “What a way to recognize someone’s lifework and some friendly puns,” commented one user on YouTube. “100 Oscars for BMW marketing guys!!” remarked another.

