‘Didn’t expect to cry today’: Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns explains about abrupt departure from show

Viewers of the popular children’s television series “Blue’s Clues” were left distraught after the host Steve Burns abruptly bid farewell to the show in 2002.

Burns’ sudden departure from the show had triggered a plethora of rumours as fans continued to wonder the reason behind the actor leaving the educational show.

Now, 19 years later, Burns returned to explain why he left the show. In a Twitter video posted by Nickelodeon Jr — a channel for young children — Burns donned a striped lime-green rugby shirt that he used to wear during the show to address his viewers.

Watch the video here:

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

“So about that time Steve went off to college…” read the caption of the clip, which has now garnered over 35 million views. In the 2.02-minute video, Burbs speaks about his departure from the show while reinforcing a positive tone to encourage fans to look at all the things they, just like him, have achieved since then.

“I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kind of got up and went to college. And that was really challenging, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time, and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

While Burns’ departure from the show remained under speculation for quite some time, during an interview in 2010 with The Moth, a storytelling organisation, the actor had shared that he had felt conflicted about the “imaginary relationship” he had with the young viewers.

“Kids thought I was their friend for real,” he said, The New York Times reported. “I started to think, I’m saying these wonderful things to kids, I’m saying: ‘You are so smart, and you can do anything you want to do.’ But I couldn’t help thinking, you know, is that true?” Burns continued, the report added.

The video triggered nostalgia among many fans, who reposted several excerpts from the show featuring Burns. Some also shared the moment the actor bid goodbye to the viewers.

ok suffer with me pic.twitter.com/65HDTkIQZC — r 🧈🐰 (@epipeny) September 7, 2021

“Well I didn’t expect to be crying today but here we are,” tweeted a user, while another commented, “He never left us, he was with us the whole time.”

It’s ok, you’re among friends 💙 — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 8, 2021

He never left us, he was with us the whole time. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/CDXrpnJ51D — John (Breath of the Wild 2!!) (@SuperSonic55555) September 7, 2021

Can Steve come back and compassionately tell me how to get a Clue as an adult. Like how to qualify for a mortgage and meal prep? — The wild wild Des (@ManiacDrapto) September 7, 2021

This video coming out RIGHT when I and a lot of other people my age are moving away for college just like Steve did is so important. It feels like the perfect end to a chapter of our lives we didn’t know we needed. And I’m also glad that we are still friends, Steve :) pic.twitter.com/l9OOef0SWp — Anton | 🇵🇭 protect asian lives (@AntonAnybody) September 8, 2021

Ok well I wasn’t expecting to break down crying today!!! I love you Steve!!! pic.twitter.com/DfJbB0yENA — Emma Hausler (@emmahausler) September 7, 2021