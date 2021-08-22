scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Blue whale spotted in Monterey Bay, video goes viral

Visitors during a boat tour of Monterey Bay Whale Watch got a chance to watch a 90-feet-long blue whale and a pod of humpbacks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 22, 2021 10:39:09 pm
Blue whale, blue whale san Francisco, san Francisco, blue whale spotted, indian express trending, indian expressMonterey is regarded to be a great spot for whale watching.

A video of a blue whale spotted by visitors during a boat tour in Monterey has been going viral.

The visitors, during a boat tour of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, got a chance to watch a 90-feet-long blue whale and a pod of humpbacks. Monterey is regarded to be a great spot for whale watching.

Nancy Black, a marine biologist and owner of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, told San Francisco Chronicle that most people have never seen a blue whale. “In past years, you had to be lucky. Blue whales were not very predictable. But right now they are here, and we know why,” she added.

In another post, the Facebook page of the agency shared several pictures of blue whales, humpback whales, dolphins and seabirds, among other aquatic animals.

