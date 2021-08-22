Blue whale spotted in Monterey Bay, video goes viral

Updated: August 22, 2021 10:39:09 pm
A video of a blue whale spotted by visitors during a boat tour in Monterey has been going viral.
The visitors, during a boat tour of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, got a chance to watch a 90-feet-long blue whale and a pod of humpbacks. Monterey is regarded to be a great spot for whale watching.
Nancy Black, a marine biologist and owner of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, told San Francisco Chronicle that most people have never seen a blue whale. “In past years, you had to be lucky. Blue whales were not very predictable. But right now they are here, and we know why,” she added.
In another post, the Facebook page of the agency shared several pictures of blue whales, humpback whales, dolphins and seabirds, among other aquatic animals.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-