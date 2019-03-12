Toggle Menu
People can’t stop obsessing over this extreme close-up shot of a blue mascara wand 

The tweet, which received over 50 thousand likes at the time of writing, fascinated many. While some thought of the mascara wand to be an "art piece" others confused it for a "blue Christmas tree".

“It’s so pleasing to look at tho! Great job, you be finding beauty in anything phew the talent,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

When a woman randomly clicked a macro picture of her blue mascara wand  — a spiral brush used to enhance eyelashes — and shared it online, she did not expect her post to go viral. “I’m so bored, I just spent 20 minutes taking photos of my blue mascara wand with my macro lens,” Alissa Ashley tweeted along with the extreme close-up of the make-up stick.

Quite amazed by the response her tweet received, Ashley confessed her love for “macro shots” and wrote that she was embarrassed to admit how often she did this.

