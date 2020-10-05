Remember the blue-eyed Pakistani ‘chaiwala’. Here is what he is doing now

The cafe, which has been given a 'desi' touch features traditional furniture, popular truck art and Urdu scripts among other things. (Source: Urdu News/Twitter)

Remember the blue-eyed Pakistani ‘chaiwala’ who had become an overnight social media sensation for his good looks and the colour of his eyes? He has now opened his own cafe in Islamabad.

Several pictures of Arshad Khan has gone viral after they were clicked and shared by photographer Jiah Ali. Following the fame, he had even bagged a modelling contract.

Named ‘Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’, Khan, in an interview, explains the reason behind the unique name and how he identifies with it. “A lot of people have told me to remove ‘chaiwala’ from the name, however, I refused because this is my identity,” he said.

Watch the video here:

سوشل میڈیا سے شہرت پا کر ٹی وی ڈرامے میں کام کرنے والے ارشد خان المعروف ‘چائے والا’ نے اسلام آباد میں ماڈرن طرز کا چائے کا ڈھابہ کھول لیا ہے جہاں وہ خود بھی خاص مہمانوں کے لیے چائے بنائیں گے۔ دیکھیے حارث خالد کی اس ڈیجیٹل رپورٹ میں#Pakistan #Chaiwala #ArshadKhan pic.twitter.com/DomhlfUfAJ — Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) October 3, 2020

The cafe, which has been given a traditional touch, features local furniture, popular truck art and Urdu scripts among other things. In the video, which has now gone viral, Khan also talks about how he is dividing time between his cafe and his television shows.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens congratulating Khan and wishing him luck.

Finally he is back 😍😍😍 — ᖴᗩしᑕᝪᑎ🍁🇵🇰 (@syed_Dawoodshah) October 3, 2020

Good to know that he used his popularity in a constructive manner. Dil Khush Hua. 👍 — Saleem Khan (@SaleemKh) October 3, 2020

Amazing….I was curious to know what happened to him after all that media hype. He can speak Urdu fluently now — peace (@zeejee5) October 3, 2020

Good to see the change in his communication and thoughts. — Sadam Khan (@sadamccr) October 3, 2020

Splendid. This is what the media should do,making lives of common people better — Sania Khan (@sania_akhan) October 4, 2020

So proud of you lad!! Well done!! May the force be with you! — Saba Ajwad – I am Kashmir (@sabaajwad) October 3, 2020

Amazing, he has done well for himself!! — HumaKhan (@drHumaKhan1) October 3, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd