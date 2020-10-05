scorecardresearch
Remember the blue-eyed Pakistani ‘chaiwala’. Here is what he is doing now

Named 'Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop', Arshad Khan, in an interview, explains the reason behind the unique name and how he identifies with it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 5, 2020 9:43:41 pm
pakistani chaiwala, hot pakistani chai wa, pakistani chai wala, pak chai wala modelling, chai wallah modelling contract,, pakistan chai wala model, indian express news, indian expressThe cafe, which has been given a 'desi' touch features traditional furniture, popular truck art and Urdu scripts among other things. (Source: Urdu News/Twitter)

Remember the blue-eyed Pakistani ‘chaiwala’ who had become an overnight social media sensation for his good looks and the colour of his eyes? He has now opened his own cafe in Islamabad.

Several pictures of Arshad Khan has gone viral after they were clicked and shared by photographer Jiah Ali. Following the fame, he had even bagged a modelling contract.

Named ‘Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’, Khan, in an interview, explains the reason behind the unique name and how he identifies with it. “A lot of people have told me to remove ‘chaiwala’ from the name, however, I refused because this is my identity,” he said.

Watch the video here:

The cafe, which has been given a traditional touch, features local furniture, popular truck art and Urdu scripts among other things. In the video, which has now gone viral, Khan also talks about how he is dividing time between his cafe and his television shows.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens congratulating Khan and wishing him luck.

