Smurfs or Avatar? : Pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur spotted in Russia

Many who came across the pictures expressed concern over the dogs. Several others also made memes and jokes about the strange coloured animals.

Several pictures of a pack of stray dogs with eye-catching blue fur are making rounds on the internet, triggering a variety of reactions online.

While many suggested that canines, spotted near an abandoned factory in Dzerzhinsk, might have been victims of a cruel prank, a Daily Mail report said that the dogs got the strange colouring due to exposure to chemical waste from a nearby abandoned factory.

Pictures taken by residents, which have now gone viral online, show the blue dogs wandering through the snow-covered streets in the city of Dzerzhinsk.

Take a look here:

Blue stray dogs spotted on Russia streets next to the largest acrylic manufacturer in Dzerzhinsk. $doge pic.twitter.com/HFGQ3mxPrG — Wallstreetsbets (@russian_market) February 11, 2021

Many who came across the pictures also expressed concern over the dogs. While others also made memes and jokes about the strange coloured animals. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Somebody is having some fun…no way an animal ingests this much chemical turns blue and stays healthy — FelineLibre (@GeenaMidtown) February 11, 2021

Poor dogs — K-B // LV (@KBLV87) February 11, 2021

omg.. I hope they will be okay and that it won’t affect their health 💛stay safe doggies❤️ — Tascha in France (@InTascha) February 13, 2021

Ahh, hope it’s nots not hurting the animals..They’re beautiful dogs.. — Tammy R Wright (@TammyRWright2) February 11, 2021

poor babies 💔 — Daniela Battistella (@DBattistella) February 11, 2021

These dogs got the smurfs before Gargamel and Azrael. — iemke (@iemkebecker) February 12, 2021

Puts new meaning in “Blue Dog Democrats.” — Alex Pryrodny (@rurikbird) February 11, 2021

Now we know his dark origin story pic.twitter.com/CNZ3rAX3bM — Free Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@Ukrainolution) February 11, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to The Moscow Times, the dogs may have been exposed to chemicals like plexiglass and hydrocyanic acid from the factory, which gave them a blue colour.

Andrey Mislivets, the bankruptcy manager of the plant, told Russian state-owned domestic news agency RIA Novosti that the dogs might have found leftover chemicals from the premises of the factory, which closed down due to financial constraints six years ago.

