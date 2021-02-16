scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Latest news

Smurfs or Avatar? : Pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur spotted in Russia

Pictures taken by residents, which has now made it online show the strange coloured dogs, roaming through the snow in the city of Dzerzhinsk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 16, 2021 2:11:49 pm
Blue coloured stray dogs, Blue colour fur stray dogs, Russia, Abandoned factory Russia blue coloured dogs, blue dogs, blue god in Russia, Dzershinsk blue dogs, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many who came across the pictures expressed concern over the dogs. Several others also made memes and jokes about the strange coloured animals.

Several pictures of a pack of stray dogs with eye-catching blue fur are making rounds on the internet, triggering a variety of reactions online.

While many suggested that canines, spotted near an abandoned factory in Dzerzhinsk, might have been victims of a cruel prank, a Daily Mail report said that the dogs got the strange colouring due to exposure to chemical waste from a nearby abandoned factory.

Pictures taken by residents, which have now gone viral online, show the blue dogs wandering through the snow-covered streets in the city of Dzerzhinsk.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the pictures also expressed concern over the dogs. While others also made memes and jokes about the strange coloured animals. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to The Moscow Times, the dogs may have been exposed to chemicals like plexiglass and hydrocyanic acid from the factory, which gave them a blue colour.

Andrey Mislivets, the bankruptcy manager of the plant, told Russian state-owned domestic news agency RIA Novosti that the dogs might have found leftover chemicals from the premises of the factory, which closed down due to financial constraints six years ago.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Nizhny Novgorod animal rights activists confirmed to the news agency that animals were not in danger as all seven of them were examined by veterinarians.

Two of the seven dogs have already found new owners, the news agency reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X