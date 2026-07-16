Low-flying fighter jet sends beach tents and umbrellas flying in Florida, watch viral video

A dramatic low-altitude flyby by the US Navy’s Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach in Florida has set the Internet on fire as the fighter jet roared just above beachgoers, sending umbrellas, chairs and tents flying.
The incident occurred on Wednesday during the ‘Breakfast with the Blues’ event ahead of the Pensacola Beach Air Show, where thousands had gathered to watch the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron.
The viral videos show an F/A-18 Super Hornet making an unusually low pass over the beach. The aircraft’s powerful jet blast scattered beach equipment across the sand, stunning spectators and forcing many to rush to secure their belongings.
According to ABC News, the Blue Angels acknowledged the incident and said it is conducting a review.
“During an arrival manoeuvre, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas,” the team said in a statement. Despite the dramatic scenes, no injuries were reported.
Watch here:
Dramatic video shows the U.S. Navy Blue Angels making a low-altitude flyover above Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Navy officials confirmed in a statement that Blue Angels leadership is “reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety… pic.twitter.com/ZUa1ryk4X8
— ABC News (@ABC) July 15, 2026
The video has gone viral, amassing over two million views. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “The Blue Angels always put on an incredible show. Glad they’re taking the review seriously. Safety has to come first.” Another user commented, “You’re all screamy children offended and appalled by everything. Take a breath and marvel at something extraordinary for once. Find yourself in awe of something unique and overwhelming. Resist the urge to complain or proclaim outrage. It’s exhausting listening to you. Just stop.”
“Nothing’s happening. No one is being held accountable. It’s a free for all,” a third user reacted.