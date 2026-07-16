Low-flying fighter jet sends beach tents and umbrellas flying in Florida, watch viral video

The viral incident has prompted the demonstration team to launch a review, though no injuries were reported (Photo: @ABC/X)

A dramatic low-altitude flyby by the US Navy’s Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach in Florida has set the Internet on fire as the fighter jet roared just above beachgoers, sending umbrellas, chairs and tents flying.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the ‘Breakfast with the Blues’ event ahead of the Pensacola Beach Air Show, where thousands had gathered to watch the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron.

The viral videos show an F/A-18 Super Hornet making an unusually low pass over the beach. The aircraft’s powerful jet blast scattered beach equipment across the sand, stunning spectators and forcing many to rush to secure their belongings.