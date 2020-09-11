scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 11, 2020
Top news

A video that combines San Francisco’s orange sky with Blade Runner 2049 music goes viral

San Francisco's cityscape was blanketed in orange and rust-tinted skies as strong winds continued to carry smoke and ash from the wildfires to the northern parts of California.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 11, 2020 3:01:40 pm
san francisco orange sky, california wildfire, california orange sky, sf drone video orange sky, san francisco orange sky drone, blade runner 2049 san francisco, viral videos, indian expressThe video quickly went viral across social media sites, from YouTube to Reddit, with gaining over 5 million views on one such post shared on Twitter.

Residents of San Francisco and several other cities in California woke up to an eerie orange sky due to wildfires raging in the state. Now, a drone video of the city that has been combined with the music from the film Blade Runner 2049 is being widely shared on social media.

San Francisco’s cityscape was blanketed in orange and rust-tinted skies as strong winds continued to carry smoke and ash from the wildfires to the northern parts of California. As photos flooded social media, many captured what the city looked like using drones.

“This video was taken around 11 am when it would normally be bright and sunny,” said the caption on YouTube channel DoctorSbaitso which shared the video. The footage was reportedly shot using a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone, the makers of the video said in its description.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Then someone decided to add the background score from the 2017 film. Twitter user @terrythethunder set the video to the music from the science fiction tale and shared it.

The video was shared on platforms from YouTube to Reddit, with over 5 million views for one version posted on Twitter. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 11: Latest News

Advertisement