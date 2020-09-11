A video that combines San Francisco’s orange sky with Blade Runner 2049 music goes viral

The video quickly went viral across social media sites, from YouTube to Reddit, with gaining over 5 million views on one such post shared on Twitter.

Residents of San Francisco and several other cities in California woke up to an eerie orange sky due to wildfires raging in the state. Now, a drone video of the city that has been combined with the music from the film Blade Runner 2049 is being widely shared on social media.

San Francisco’s cityscape was blanketed in orange and rust-tinted skies as strong winds continued to carry smoke and ash from the wildfires to the northern parts of California. As photos flooded social media, many captured what the city looked like using drones.

“This video was taken around 11 am when it would normally be bright and sunny,” said the caption on YouTube channel DoctorSbaitso which shared the video. The footage was reportedly shot using a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone, the makers of the video said in its description.

Then someone decided to add the background score from the 2017 film. Twitter user @terrythethunder set the video to the music from the science fiction tale and shared it.

The video was shared on platforms from YouTube to Reddit, with over 5 million views for one version posted on Twitter. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

When the ‘dystopian future’ becomes the ‘dystopian now’: (volume on) https://t.co/YuD76tb35M — Joe Newton (@thunder_night) September 11, 2020

Would love to hear the climate change deniers explanation for all this — liz (@caffien) September 11, 2020

Someone put Bladerunner 2049 music to drone footage of San Francisco and at first I didn’t know whether to be amazed or horrified. This is very much horrifying. pic.twitter.com/XQTv4qrE93 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) September 10, 2020

Like something from a film, seeing one of the most beautiful places in the world like this. 2020 has been crazy! https://t.co/9vzbtfAaWM — Stephen Tierney (@NeStierney) September 10, 2020

If I didn’t know it’s real, I’d bet it is Cyberpunk 2077. https://t.co/L2PWc72SUq — RUINER (@ruinergame) September 10, 2020

The orange sky is just part of the future come true. The fact we now have drones capable of taking such shots is the other. Sci fi is actually a great predictor, and should perhaps be taken more seriously and not dismissed because it’s “only entertainment”. — Protopop Games (@protopop) September 10, 2020

My immediate thought upon seeing the video was that wow, it looks so much like the skyline shots seen in Blade Ruuner but unfortunately no, this is REAL! Climate change is a real threat to us all! — Chris Dougal (@chrisdougal) September 10, 2020

This looks completely insane. I mean how are you even breathing the air over there? 😱 — Raj Nakarja (@siliconwitch) September 10, 2020

We are living in what Theologians would refer to as End Times ☄️ — 𓂀 (@Queenoftsiyon) September 10, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd