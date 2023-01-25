scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
‘The queen of K-Pop’: Blackpink’s Lisa sets three world records as a solo artist

Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, is a rapper and dancer most famous for being a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink.

Lisa blackpink world recordWhen ‘Lalisa’ was released on September 10, 2021, it gathered 73.6 million views within a day and became the “most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours”.
The South Korean girl group Blackpink has created several world records ever since its debut in 2016. Now all four members of the group, namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, are creating new world records of their own as solo artists.

On Tuesday, the Guinness World Records (GWR) shared that Lisa broke three new world records in recent months.

As per GWR, the latest world record held by the 25-year-old rapper-dancer is having the “most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist” as of January 19, 2022. She currently has 86.9 million followers on Instagram.

Other than that, Lisa has become the first female soloist in history to win the “Best K-Pop artist” title for her song “Lalisa” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. Earlier, this title was won exclusively by the supergroup BTS since the category was introduced in 2019.

These announcements by the Guinness World Records have been met with much enthusiasm from Blinks (as Blackpink fandom is called) and Lilies (as Lisa fans are called).

Commenting on the Guinness World Records’ Instagram post about Lisa’s new verified records, a fan wrote: “Record breaker, History maker, most successful kpop soloist. Global it girl!!!❤️ 👏LALISA MANOBAL 🤌.”

