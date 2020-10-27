‘Is that Bagheera?’: A video of a black panther in an Indian forest goes viral

The undated footage, which was filmed from inside a vehicle shows the animal running away from sight and disappearing into the forest as the vehicle approached it.

A video of a black panther that was spotted at an unknown location in an Indian forest is being widely shared on social media.

The video was tweeted by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan and shows the wild cat near a road in what looks like a forest.

The undated video, which was filmed from inside a vehicle, shows the animal running away and disappearing into the forest as the vehicle approached it.

“The black panther of India. Location will not be revealed.” Kaswan wrote while sharing the video. The footage prompted netizens to remember ‘Bagheera’, the name of a black panther in the Rudyard Kipling classic ‘The Jungle Book’.

Watch the video here:

The black panther of India. Location will not be revealed. Forwarded by staff. pic.twitter.com/q2fXW8Et3e — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 24, 2020

Kaswan also explained why he hadn’t shared the location where the animal was spotted. “The idea is not to reveal the exact location. Otherwise, people are aware of where this animal is found,” he wrote.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The video, which was shared on October 24, has been viewed over a million times on Twitter.

Black panthers is a variant of spotted leopards that are mainly found in Asia and Africa. In India, the rare wild cats are mainly found in protected forests in South India.

