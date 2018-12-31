Black Mirror Bandersnatch’s ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ has netizens floored

After four intense seasons of Netflix’s Black Mirror series, the makers behind the sci-fi anthology have come out with an interactive film, Bandersnatch. And needless to say, the standalone film has generated a huge buzz after it was aired last Friday.

Bandersnatch, which revolves around a young programmer Stefan, enables viewers to choose-your-own-adventure. The film progresses based on the choices made by the viewer. According to Netflix, Bandersnatch has five different endings and one trillion story combinations.

The viewer gets to make choices for Stefan from the cereal he has for breakfast to the person he kills next. And the official Twitter handle of Netflix US announced its release with an epic thread by calling it the “the most black mirror black mirror in the history of black mirror”.

While the game-changing experience captured the attention of fans of the series, many have also come up with hilarious memes and jokes (warning, contains spoilers) to lighten the mood.

me after finishing #Bandersnatch wondering if it all went downhill because I chose the wrong cereal pic.twitter.com/P8KcadCcSc — kira (@kiravanr) December 30, 2018

Me after Stefan called me his friend from the future #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/eykCpvViVT — johnnycake (@jhnnyknxville) December 31, 2018

me after I made Colin jump and genuinely thought he would find a way to come back but then he doesn’t show up at work #bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/TqXkPc9YRK — meg (@sailorrey) December 30, 2018

“One of us has to jump, who will it be?” #bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/U4oBvUcUMG — Kaitlyn Adams🥂 (@kadams_18) December 30, 2018