Black Mirror Bandersnatch’s ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ has netizens floored

Bandersnatch, which revolves around a young programmer Stefan, enables viewers to choose-your-own-adventure. The film progresses based on the choices made by the viewer.

The official Twitter handle of Netflix US announced the release of the episode with a thread calling it the “the most black mirror black mirror in the history of black mirror”.

After four intense seasons of Netflix’s Black Mirror series, the makers behind the sci-fi anthology have come out with an interactive film, Bandersnatch. And needless to say, the standalone film has generated a huge buzz after it was aired last Friday.

The viewer gets to make choices for Stefan from the cereal he has for breakfast to the person he kills next. And the official Twitter handle of Netflix US announced its release with an epic thread by calling it the “the most black mirror black mirror in the history of black mirror”.

While the game-changing experience captured the attention of fans of the series, many have also come up with hilarious memes and jokes (warning, contains spoilers) to lighten the mood.

