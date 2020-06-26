scorecardresearch
Friday, June 26, 2020
Watch: Black policeman debates racism with protester during ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest

A protester who was participating in a 'Black Lives Matter' rally engaged in a heated argument with several police officers in Washington DC.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2020 1:24:12 pm
Black lives matter, Washington, Washington Black lives matter protest, George Floyd death, #BlackLivesMatter, BLM, #BLM, Trending news, Indian Express news In the video, the woman accuses a couple of police officers of being racist. (Picture credit: Phil Johnson/ Twitter)

A video of a black policeman talking to a white woman on racism during a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest is doing the rounds of the internet.

A white woman who was participating in a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest engaged in a heated argument with several police officers’ in Washington DC on Tuesday. The woman is caught on camera accusing the white police officers of being racist.

“Just because you have one black friend or a black wife, you can still be racist,” she said to one of the white cops. “It has nothing to do with your acquaintances.”

In response, a black officer responds, saying that hate and violence come from sin, and quotes a line from the Bible.

‘I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me… America and the world have a sin problem. That’s where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It’s not about racism… Read the Bible,” the policeman says.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the police officer for how he handled the situation in a dignified manner. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

