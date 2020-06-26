Watch: Black policeman debates racism with protester during ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest

In the video, the woman accuses a couple of police officers of being racist. (Picture credit: Phil Johnson/ Twitter) In the video, the woman accuses a couple of police officers of being racist. (Picture credit: Phil Johnson/ Twitter)

A video of a black policeman talking to a white woman on racism during a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest is doing the rounds of the internet.

A white woman who was participating in a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest engaged in a heated argument with several police officers’ in Washington DC on Tuesday. The woman is caught on camera accusing the white police officers of being racist.

“Just because you have one black friend or a black wife, you can still be racist,” she said to one of the white cops. “It has nothing to do with your acquaintances.”

In response, a black officer responds, saying that hate and violence come from sin, and quotes a line from the Bible.

‘I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me… America and the world have a sin problem. That’s where racism, injustice, and hate and anger and violence come from. It’s not about racism… Read the Bible,” the policeman says.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the police officer for how he handled the situation in a dignified manner. Take a look at some of the reaction here:

“Read the Bible”, my kind of guy. — Humble Servant (@brooksjunkie) June 25, 2020

Preach officers. This lady needs Jesus. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) June 25, 2020

This could not be any better. When he starts quoting Jesus: pic.twitter.com/Qacs09CBu8 — Caesar Pounce (@caeser_pounce) June 25, 2020

Lmao she could not have made herself look any more ignorant if she tried haha — Matt (Pro Fuente) (@Bramm4Braves22) June 25, 2020

Love how the last officer talking to her started speaking about our Lord Jesus and The Holy Scriptures. Beautiful! — Van Coullin (@VanCoullin) June 25, 2020

Just a white woman using her privilege to tell a black man his experience doesn’t count ;) hahaha — The Christian Nomad (@NomadChristian) June 25, 2020

“America has a sin problem.” Absolutely spot on! — James Tomwell (@JTomwell) June 25, 2020

Officer 3 is exactly right. Humans have a sin problem. You can see it all laid bare in the Bible. — Rambling Mother 🐻 (@RamblingMother) June 25, 2020

The officers deserve a standing ovation for that, especially that last police officer!!! pic.twitter.com/Rzo0dzhkaN — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) June 25, 2020

Isn’t it interesting how she ignores and talks around the black officer like he’s not even there. That seems racist. — Joseph Walker (@WalkerWAMA) June 25, 2020

She just learned more in five minutes of talking with that officer than she learned in seven years of college. — “Beltway” Greg Boyd (@BeltwayGreg) June 25, 2020

That’s why she is stuck on loop. She can’t process dissenting narratives. The colleges aren’t teaching critical thinking while looking at both sides of the argument. — Evan (@sifuevan) June 25, 2020

