Viral Video: This black light experiment shows how easily a virus like Covid-19 can spread

While Covid-19 is known to be a highly contagious disease, an informative video showing how fast viruses and germs can spread in public places like restaurants and eateries from one infected person has gone viral on social media.

Shared by NowThis, the 3.06-minute clip shows invisible fluorescent paint being applied on hands of a group of people before they are taken to an area simulating a restaurant setting. Then each person goes about interacting and behaving as they normally would in a restaurant.

At the end of the video, the people are cast under black lights, showing where the paint, signifying the virus in this experiment, has spread.

Watch the video here:

According to the viral clip, the experiment was conducted by the Japanese public broadcasting organization NHK and has gone viral since being shared online. With over one lakh views, the video has prompted several reactions online, with many expressing shock over how fast and easily germs can be transferred.

