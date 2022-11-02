scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

‘Pure evil’: Black bird named Derek terrifies locals in UK’s South Yorkshire

With some calling the bird a ‘menace’ and others defending it, the jackdaw named Derek is now in the spotlight.

The bird has been termed a "menace" with many saying it terrorises children by dive-bombing them while they play,

A black bird named Derek has divided opinion in a village in the UK’s South Yorkshire, with some villagers calling it a “menace” and others insisting it’s a harmless jackdaw. With various social media posts showering love and expressing annoyance on it, the bird is now in the spotlight.

The bird has been termed a “menace” with many saying it terrorises children by dive-bombing them while they play, Metro UK reported. The report added that some users, however, say Derek is harmless and just loves resting on youngsters’ shoulders.

A local mother was annoyed by the bird and termed it a “menace”. “It comes to something when kids can’t even go into their own garden without being petrified because of that bloody bird Derek dive bombing them and trying to attack them, so to whoever owns the horrible thing…” she was quoted as saying by Mirror.

“If you want to try domesticate a bird like that then keep it at home because if it hurts my kids there will be hell to pay and I don’t care who that offends. The thing is a menace, attacking kids in school playground, on the street, in their own garden. If it was any other animal it would have been put to sleep following the first attack on a child,” she added.

Another person termed Derek as “pure evil”. He was quoted as saying by YorkshireLive, “Is this the horrible thing that was attacking a young boy a few weeks ago opposite baths? I had to stop my car in the middle of the road to help him. That thing was pure evil.”

Defenders continued to support Derek saying that the bird does not intend to harm and that kids love it. A person was quoted as saying by YorkshireLive, “He landed on my son a few years ago when he was walking to the bus stop. I think he just wanted a piggy back.”

Another added: “My daughter has told me a few times that Derek has caused all the kids to go inside at play time at school. She said most of the kids love him.”

