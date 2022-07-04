scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Watch: Adorable black bear plays with paint

The video was posted on social media by Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, a 723-acre wildlife park located in Washington, United States.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 8:22:29 pm
Bear plays with paint, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park bear plays with paint, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park viral video, bear viral video, Indian expressThe black bear plays with non-toxic paint.

Earlier this month, the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, a 723-acre wildlife park located in US’s Washington, shared a video that showed a black bear playing with paint.

In the playful video, that was shared on the Instagram account of the wildlife park, the bear named Fern is seen rubbing its face and paws on the paint-covered ground.

ALSO READ |‘Van Gogh doggo’: Watch dog skillfully paint flower on canvas; video impresses netizens

While sharing the now-viral video, the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park wrote, “Our animal care team gave Fern the black bear supplies to make paw prints for our friends and fundraisers, but Fern opted for some face painting fun with the non-toxic paint instead. 😂 📷: Keeper Carly”.

The wildlife park further added in the comments, “Keepers say this is rare behavior for Fern as she’s never fully “played” in the paint before but they’re the best and let her have fun with it! ❤️”.

This video, which was posted on June 1, 2022, soon went viral and gathered over 11,000 views. Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “You could probably get that paint on a canvas and sell it for a donation to the park 🙌 could be a good cool way to make money for you guys 😍”.

Another person remarked, “That’s amazing! Maybe it felt “cool” on a warm day? She looks so sweet!”.

Fern is not the only animal that has gone viral for its ‘artistic’ abilities. In February, paintings made by Banksy, a rescue dog named after the famous graffiti artist of the same name, were auctioned for 498 British pound (approximately Rs 50,000). The auctioned money was raised for the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre in the UK.

