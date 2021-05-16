scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Most read

Unconventional ‘slash jeans’ has netizens churning out hilarious memes

While many were intrigued by the slashed and restitched design, others were amused. Some were also reminded of the online game 'Fruit Ninja' after seeing the viral post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2021 6:21:16 pm
slash jeans, slash jean twitter reactions, LEJE, LEJE twitter, LEJE slash jeans trending, memes, twitter memes, trending, indian express, indian express news"I am just trying really hard to understand the concept," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Fashion trends aren’t always easy to understand, but netizens can often can twist them into memes, and that’s exactly what happened when a clothing brand began selling ‘Slash jeans’ for $375 (27,479).

Several pictures of the denim jeans were taken from the official website and social media page of Korean clothing brand “LEJE’ and shared on Twitter by user @_gastt. In the pictures, the ‘Slash’ jeans were basically denim cut into half and then stitched together in an uneven pattern. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the pictures of the denim jeans were widely circulated on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.

While many were intrigued by the slashed and restitched design, others were amused. Some were also reminded of the online game ‘Fruit Ninja’ after seeing the viral post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I’m just trying really hard to understand the concept,” tweeted a user, while another wrote, “Mmm, yes, I too wish to look like I lost a fight with an anime swordsman.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement
x