Unconventional ‘slash jeans’ has netizens churning out hilarious memes

May 16, 2021 6:21:16 pm
Fashion trends aren’t always easy to understand, but netizens can often can twist them into memes, and that’s exactly what happened when a clothing brand began selling ‘Slash jeans’ for $375 (27,479).
Several pictures of the denim jeans were taken from the official website and social media page of Korean clothing brand “LEJE’ and shared on Twitter by user @_gastt. In the pictures, the ‘Slash’ jeans were basically denim cut into half and then stitched together in an uneven pattern. Here, take a look:
additional pic and source: https://t.co/utTUHTcrtY pic.twitter.com/8kuwTyS4sB
— gastt (@_gastt) May 13, 2021
Since being shared online, the pictures of the denim jeans were widely circulated on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.
While many were intrigued by the slashed and restitched design, others were amused. Some were also reminded of the online game ‘Fruit Ninja’ after seeing the viral post.
“I’m just trying really hard to understand the concept,” tweeted a user, while another wrote, “Mmm, yes, I too wish to look like I lost a fight with an anime swordsman.”
— Doug Dodson (@DougDodsonENews) May 14, 2021
I hate this. Like a lot.
Yet, I am impressed by the making of it. pic.twitter.com/Ho8Fej0Dly
— 💖🖤Sarah🖤💖 (@cherrychick124) May 14, 2021
Hiei got into fashion design…? pic.twitter.com/f1Ajc9MsXl
— Kate🏳️🌈🗽🖖 (@_skippyandjif_) May 14, 2021
— in analysis mode on phaelon (@GiantRobotPilot) May 14, 2021
Underrated movie
— Adachi The Third (@Zenigotchas) May 14, 2021
These are my jeans. pic.twitter.com/BcCYmvQsah
— Turnipseeds (@TurnipTossing) May 13, 2021
That second image is this pic.twitter.com/beaw7S9sMx
— Skedetcher (@Erikotoptier) May 13, 2021
Mmm, yes, I too wish to look like I lost a fight with an anime swordsman.
— Zeida Jae (@tgJaeded) May 14, 2021
I’m just trying really hard to understand the concept 🧐
— Madelline Naomi (@madelline_naomi) May 15, 2021
