Unconventional ‘slash jeans’ has netizens churning out hilarious memes

"I am just trying really hard to understand the concept," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Fashion trends aren’t always easy to understand, but netizens can often can twist them into memes, and that’s exactly what happened when a clothing brand began selling ‘Slash jeans’ for $375 (27,479).

Several pictures of the denim jeans were taken from the official website and social media page of Korean clothing brand “LEJE’ and shared on Twitter by user @_gastt. In the pictures, the ‘Slash’ jeans were basically denim cut into half and then stitched together in an uneven pattern. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the pictures of the denim jeans were widely circulated on several social media platforms and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens.

While many were intrigued by the slashed and restitched design, others were amused. Some were also reminded of the online game ‘Fruit Ninja’ after seeing the viral post.

“I’m just trying really hard to understand the concept,” tweeted a user, while another wrote, “Mmm, yes, I too wish to look like I lost a fight with an anime swordsman.”

