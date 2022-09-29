scorecardresearch
‘Could be the Captain struggling in the toilet’: Bizarre noises heard over PA system of American Airlines plane

Netizens saw the funny side after a video documenting weird noises over the public announcement system of an American Airlines plane went viral.

Emerson Collins, an actor by profession who was on the flight, posted a video on Instagram documenting the weird noises.

You may have come across many interesting or weird things on a flight, however, what passengers on an American Airlines flight experienced is truly bizarre. A video of an American Airlines flight went viral after weird noises came over its PA system. A passenger named Emerson Collins, who is an actor by profession, posted a video on Instagram five days ago that documented the weird noise coming over the PA system.

The voices began before take-off and continued on and off during the flight. Collins in a video posted by the @nowthisnews page on Twitter was quoted in an interview saying, “It sounds like someone is struggling gastro intestinally or something.”

An in-flight announcement in the plane is heard saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, we realise there’s an extremely irritating sound coming over the public announcement. None of us are enjoying it.” Afterwards, the captain came on and said, “There’s no need to be concerned. This will not affect the flight controls.”

“Passengers on this American Airlines flight were in for quite a ride when some…spooky…noises came over the PA system,” NowThis wrote as a caption to the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens saw the funny side of the scenario and posted hilarious comments on social media.
A Twitter user posted, “Could be the Captain struggling in the toilet.” “Flying hurts the clouds and their screams are picked by the PA system. Seems pretty obvious,” another person tweeted. “In-flight entertainment at it’s finest,” said an Instagram user on the video posted by Collins.

American Airlines also put out a statement explaining the bizarre scenario. “The PA systems aboard our aircraft are hardwired and there is no external access. Our maintenance system thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with a PA amplifier,” they said.

