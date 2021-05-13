Memes and jokes galore as Bitcoin value plunges after Elon Musk’s new announcement

As soon as the news broke out, #Bitcoin, #Dogecoin and #Tesla continue to dominate social media trends across the blog. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

Bitcoin value plunged after Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that his electric-car company will discontinue accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment due to environmental concerns.

Taking to Twitter, Musk cited concerns about the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions,” while signalling that Tesla might accept other cryptocurrencies if they are not so energy-intensive. He also said the company won’t be selling any of the Bitcoin it holds.

According to Bloomberg, the largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 15% to just above $46,000, in the immediate aftermath of the Tesla CEO’s tweet.

As soon as the news broke on the internet, netizens took to micro-blogging site Twitter, sharing memes and jokes. Many also prompted debates and speculations on which other cryptocurrencies might be impacted by the billionaire’s tweet.

As #Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Tesla continue to dominate social media trends across the blog, take a look at some of the reactions here:

My #Tesla dealer when I whip out my #dogecoin wallet pic.twitter.com/EoaqYbWvqA — Much Doge Currency (@Stonk32428782) May 12, 2021

I think #Bitcoin must be named as #ElonMusk coin because whole crypto Market moves 😂😂😂 as per his tweet …. pic.twitter.com/ZAPBI0kVgq — Siddesh Patil (@_MrHulk) May 13, 2021

#Bitcoin going down and down

We be like:- pic.twitter.com/l3hoxInn6u — Kunal Bhatia (@the_kunal21) May 13, 2021

India: “We’re banning #cryptocurrency” Vitalik: “Id like to donate $1bn of #SHIB to your COVID Relief Fund” India: pic.twitter.com/jFMSALjoR6 — Steven Darrah (@FUSteev) May 12, 2021

Musk’s company back in February announced that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and planned to accept it as payment.

That announcement added legitimacy to the cryptocurrency as an increasingly acceptable form of payment and investment.