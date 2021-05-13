Memes and jokes galore as Bitcoin value plunges after Elon Musk’s new announcement

May 13, 2021 1:19:15 pm
Bitcoin value plunged after Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that his electric-car company will discontinue accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment due to environmental concerns.
Taking to Twitter, Musk cited concerns about the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions,” while signalling that Tesla might accept other cryptocurrencies if they are not so energy-intensive. He also said the company won’t be selling any of the Bitcoin it holds.
Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021
According to Bloomberg, the largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 15% to just above $46,000, in the immediate aftermath of the Tesla CEO’s tweet.
As soon as the news broke on the internet, netizens took to micro-blogging site Twitter, sharing memes and jokes. Many also prompted debates and speculations on which other cryptocurrencies might be impacted by the billionaire’s tweet.
As #Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Tesla continue to dominate social media trends across the blog, take a look at some of the reactions here:
Elon Musk right now #BTC #Tesla #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/l9Gb62wRHB
— vivek🥪 (@VivekLFC14) May 12, 2021
My #Tesla dealer when I whip out my #dogecoin wallet pic.twitter.com/EoaqYbWvqA
— Much Doge Currency (@Stonk32428782) May 12, 2021
Elon is a Gamechanger, Dogefather and Einstein of our time 👨🏽🔬🧠🤹🏻♀️🎭 #DOGE #Tesla pic.twitter.com/vepyWdkEnf
— DOGEMOTHER💎 (@dogemot1her) May 12, 2021
I think #Bitcoin must be named as #ElonMusk coin because whole crypto Market moves 😂😂😂 as per his tweet …. pic.twitter.com/ZAPBI0kVgq
— Siddesh Patil (@_MrHulk) May 13, 2021
#Bitcoin going down and down
We be like:- pic.twitter.com/l3hoxInn6u
— Kunal Bhatia (@the_kunal21) May 13, 2021
The party must go on.#bitcoin pic.twitter.com/3kQAA5W83b
— Gig (@ggmesh) May 13, 2021
Market Cap?
Anything is possible!#dogecoin #dogecoin #BTC #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/sHC0XNvw4d
— Doge Coins 📈🚀 (@Dogekoinz) May 13, 2021
Relationship between @elonmusk and #bitcoin : pic.twitter.com/ACKpONQa0x
— ً (@E404ButFound) May 13, 2021
Ok, so now that #Bitcoin is out of the way. Everyone strapped in? 🚀 Prepare to initiate launch sequence. @elonmusk #Doge #Dogecoin #dogetothemoon pic.twitter.com/dwZ7HezIS3
— Tesla Owners of the East Bay (@TeslaOwnersEBay) May 13, 2021
Elon Musk’s relationship with #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Cyc0o9BBv0
— IM F (@pocketmoney67) May 13, 2021
India: “We’re banning #cryptocurrency”
Vitalik: “Id like to donate $1bn of #SHIB to your COVID Relief Fund”
India: pic.twitter.com/jFMSALjoR6
— Steven Darrah (@FUSteev) May 12, 2021
Musk’s company back in February announced that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and planned to accept it as payment.
That announcement added legitimacy to the cryptocurrency as an increasingly acceptable form of payment and investment.
