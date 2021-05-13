scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Memes and jokes galore as Bitcoin value plunges after Elon Musk’s new announcement

According to Bloomberg, the largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 15% to just above $46,000, in the immediate aftermath of the Tesla CEO’s tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 1:19:15 pm
Bitcoin value plunges, Tesla, Twitter reaction, memes,  Elon Musk, Trending news, Cryptocurrency memes, Bitcoin memes, Indain Express newsAs soon as the news broke out, #Bitcoin, #Dogecoin and #Tesla continue to dominate social media trends across the blog. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

Bitcoin value plunged after Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that his electric-car company will discontinue accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment due to environmental concerns.

Taking to Twitter, Musk cited concerns about the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions,” while signalling that Tesla might accept other cryptocurrencies if they are not so energy-intensive. He also said the company won’t be selling any of the Bitcoin it holds.

As soon as the news broke on the internet, netizens took to micro-blogging site Twitter, sharing memes and jokes. Many also prompted debates and speculations on which other cryptocurrencies might be impacted by the billionaire’s tweet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As #Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Tesla continue to dominate social media trends across the blog, take a look at some of the reactions here:

Musk’s company back in February announced that it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and planned to accept it as payment.

That announcement added legitimacy to the cryptocurrency as an increasingly acceptable form of payment and investment.

