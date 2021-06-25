scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
‘Let’s have the talk’: Twitter chat of bitcoin supporters Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk leaves netizens in frenzy online

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and SpaceX boss Elon Musk had a friendly banter about cryptocurrency and netizens couldn't keep calm thinking it's time for Bitcoin vs Dogecoin.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 2:49:29 pm
Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, bitcoin, dogecoin, bitcoin elon musk jack chat, twitter tesla ceo bitcoin banter, viral news, cryptocurrency news, indian expressMany people couldn't stop thinking how their talk would affect the world of cryptocurrencies.

As the buzz around cryptocurrencies continues, two of the biggest enthusiasts of the digital exchange tokens, billionaires Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk joined in a friendly chat to take social media by storm.

Twitter and Square CEO, Dorsey, who in the recent past has tried to raise awareness about Bitcoin and pledged to work for it, recently shared a link explaining why institutions should embrace digital currency. This garnered a lot of attention when Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk replied to his post.

Sharing a link of the ‘B Word’ website, an initiative by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), which aims to “demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin”, Dorsey said, “we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect”.

Musk, who infamously withdraw his support from Bitcoin recently and has been advocating Dogecoin, replied: “Bicurious?” Musk’s cheeky tweet comes after in May, Tesla announced they would no longer accept Bitcoin for their purchases, leading to a huge fall in the currency’s valuation.

However, Dorsey didn’t shy away from engaging with Musk and replied: Bizarre! Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…” Musk, probably taken by surprise replied to his tweet with an “Omg”.

While Musk was left laughing out loud, it seemed Twitter CEO wasn’t in a mood to let the chat be over with just a few words and insisted that the duo have a real “talk”.

As people were already hooked and couldn’t keep calm, expressing their excitement replying on the thread, Musk replied saying: “The comments in this thread are solid gold”. But things got more interesting when Dorsey tagged Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific Capital CEO, who is known for his aversion for cryptocurrencies and has urged people to invest in gold instead.

Arguing that “historically the best commodity to use as money is #gold”, Schiff poke fun at both Dorsey and Musk’s chat by saying: “The comments in this thread are a long way from being #gold, but they come a lot closer than #Bitcoin.”

As shots were fired many said it was one of the most entertaining conversations and ‘crossover’ in recent times. Soon, people started to react with memes and jokes, trying to gauge not only how Musk and Dorsey’s talk to turn out but also how Schiff’s involvement in this chat would affect gold prices. In the recent past, Musk’s single tweets have had the power to impact sharemarket and many feared this would ensue.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the two CEOs’ chat:

Dorsey said he would leave the helm of the two publicly-traded US companies to work on bitcoin if needed, speaking in an interview at the Bitcoin 2021 conference earlier this month.

