Video of bisons racing at Yellowstone National Park reminds netizens of scene from ‘Lion King’

A video of a herd of bison running past tourist vehicles at the Yellowstone National Park in the US has gone viral on social media, reminding many of a scene from the popular animated film ‘Lion King’.

Shared by founder and president of KenRadio Broadcasting, Ken Rutkowski, the one-minute clip shows the herd charging among a line of cars across a bridge at the national park.

While there are several tourist cars parked on the bridge, the animals promptly manoeuvre past them, with some even changing their path in order to avoid a collision. The national park was reopened in May after it was closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile in the Yellowstone National Park pic.twitter.com/FapWu0Fo86 — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) June 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one million views and prompted several reactions online. Some were also reminded of the stampede scene from the movie ‘Lion King’, where the protagonist “Simba” attempts to escape from a herd of wildebeest.

One thing you guys noticed, how calm they are.. they are in herd but not disturbed the vehicle around them. They are much more civilized than humans. #animals #animallovers — Durgesh Singh Rajput (@durgeshsingh031) June 16, 2020

What a fantastic sight. Thought a couple of the bison were going to go over the car! — Duncan Foulkes (@DuncanFoulkesPR) June 16, 2020

What an amazing thing to see. 😍 — 😷Ratchet Nurse #frontlinER😷 (@RatchetNurse1) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, pets in cars on road as they witness it.😂 pic.twitter.com/83nRzNhR5p — happylaura (@happylaura) June 17, 2020

looks like they are not amused that the people have returned! — Lara (@larasviews) June 16, 2020

Lots of little ones!! So cool 😷🧦 — DobbytheHouseElf (fan) (@Dobby201765) June 17, 2020

Who knew a creature that big could make a delicate tippy tap sound? — MtnGrl 🏡 (@MtnGrl4) June 17, 2020

