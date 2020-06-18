scorecardresearch
Video of bisons racing at Yellowstone National Park reminds netizens of scene from ‘Lion King’

While there are several tourist cars parked on the bridge, the animals promptly manoeuvre past them, with some even changing their path in order to avoid a collision.

Published: June 18, 2020 12:58:38 pm
Yellowstone National Park. bison running Yellowstone National Park viral video, lion king, Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one million views and prompted several reactions online.

A video of a herd of bison running past tourist vehicles at the Yellowstone National Park in the US has gone viral on social media, reminding many of a scene from the popular animated film ‘Lion King’.

Shared by founder and president of KenRadio Broadcasting, Ken Rutkowski, the one-minute clip shows the herd charging among a line of cars across a bridge at the national park.

While there are several tourist cars parked on the bridge, the animals promptly manoeuvre past them, with some even changing their path in order to avoid a collision. The national park was reopened in May after it was closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one million views and prompted several reactions online. Some were also reminded of the stampede scene from the movie ‘Lion King’, where the protagonist “Simba” attempts to escape from a herd of wildebeest.

