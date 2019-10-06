Birthday surprise turns fatal after man gets shot by father-in-law

A birthday surprise for a man turned fatal after he was accidentally shot by his father-in-law. Christopher Bergan, 37, who travelled from Norway to Florida to surprise his father-in-law Richard Dennis, 61, at his home was mistakenly killed when he leapt out of the bushes.

Bergan reached Dennis’s house on Tuesday evening and began banging on his front door. As Dennis did not know who was outside, he ran the person off, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference. However, a few hours later, when the banging started again, this time on Dennis’s back door, he turned the lights on and stepped out.

When Bergan came out of his hiding to surprise his father-in-law, Dennis fired a shot, striking Bergan in the heart and killing him instantly, Johnson said. Calling it a “really sad occurrence”, Johnson said the investigation revealed that the incident was “totally accidental” and no charges will be warranted in the case.

The incident triggered several reactions online, with many calling the incident heartbreaking. However, some also wondered why the man should not be charged.