scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sunday special

Watch: Bird rescued in Virginia after getting its head stuck in building’s siding

Pictures show a firefighter using a ladder to climb on top of the roof to rescue the bird. It was later released back into the wild.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2021 12:58:28 pm
Bird rescue, starling rescue, starling rescue viral video, Virginia, bird head stuck in siding, Trending news, India Express news.Many who came across the posts lauded the fire-fighters for their timely intervention. (Picture credit: Arlington County Fire Department/Twitter)

The Arlington County Fire Department recently swung into action to free a bird that got its head wedged in the siding of a residential building in Virginia’s Ballston area.

Sharing pictures and details of the rescue operation on Twitter, the fire department asked netizens for their help in identifying the bird’s species.

“The bird is now safe, but is there any idea of the species? We’re thinking Grackle,” the department wrote on Twitter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pictures show a firefighter using a ladder to climb on top of the roof to rescue the bird. It was later released back into the wild.

Take a look here:

The bird was later identified by animal control as a Starling. Many who came across the posts lauded the fire-fighters for their timely intervention.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement