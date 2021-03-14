Watch: Bird rescued in Virginia after getting its head stuck in building’s siding

Many who came across the posts lauded the fire-fighters for their timely intervention. (Picture credit: Arlington County Fire Department/Twitter)

The Arlington County Fire Department recently swung into action to free a bird that got its head wedged in the siding of a residential building in Virginia’s Ballston area.

Sharing pictures and details of the rescue operation on Twitter, the fire department asked netizens for their help in identifying the bird’s species.

“The bird is now safe, but is there any idea of the species? We’re thinking Grackle,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Pictures show a firefighter using a ladder to climb on top of the roof to rescue the bird. It was later released back into the wild.

Take a look here:

OK @ArlingtonVA, we could use your help. We just rescued this bird from the roof of a multi-story building in Ballston after it’s head got stuck in siding. The bird is now safe, but is there any idea of the species? We’re thinking Grackle. 🤔 @AWLAArlington pic.twitter.com/qzLs7tjzP7 — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) March 11, 2021

We are so grateful to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department for saving this trapped starling yesterday! pic.twitter.com/ekNEL6kKrV — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) March 12, 2021

The bird was later identified by animal control as a Starling. Many who came across the posts lauded the fire-fighters for their timely intervention.