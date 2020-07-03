scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Bird carries baby shark in its talons over South Carolina beach

The video shows a large bird, presumably an osprey, carrying a baby shark over the Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2020 12:40:47 pm
Bird, Osprey, Shark, Shark video, Viral video, South Carolina, Myrtle Beach, Trending news, Indian Express news While the video amused many, some of them even added some iconic soundtracks to go with the video.

A video of a large bird carrying a baby shark, freshly plucked from the sea, in its talons is doing the rounds of social media.

The video tweeted by former American basketball player Rex Chapman shows a large bird, presumably an osprey, carrying a baby shark over the Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Watch the video here:

The video saw many added some popular tracks as background music. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Osprey primarily feed on fish and the bird has a wingspan of more than 180 cm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement