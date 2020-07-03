Watch: Bird carries baby shark in its talons over South Carolina beach

A video of a large bird carrying a baby shark, freshly plucked from the sea, in its talons is doing the rounds of social media.
The video tweeted by former American basketball player Rex Chapman shows a large bird, presumably an osprey, carrying a baby shark over the Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.
Watch the video here:
Just in case you haven’t seen a bird flying around with a shark that it just plucked out of the ocean… pic.twitter.com/ILKqd9wrFG
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2020
The video saw many added some popular tracks as background music. Take a look at some of the reactions:
I’m betting that shark, was more than a little suprised. On the other hand, he is flying!
— beachpetey (@pcarrier51) July 2, 2020
Jaws, meet claws.
— Kraig Withakay (@KraigWith_A_K) July 2, 2020
We are all that shark in 2020, lol
— Melissa (@MoxyMissi) July 2, 2020
Osprey. They don’t play.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020
Looks like an osprey. They are no joke.
— Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) July 2, 2020
Flying sharks. What else ya got, 2020?
— BrickmanInGA (@BrickmanInGA) July 2, 2020
Imagine lying on the beach and the bird drops this right above you and a shark falls from the sky onto you
— leah (@leahchelc) July 2, 2020
The way 2020 is going, the bird and shark are going to breed and then we are going to have to deal with flying bird sharks.
— Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) July 2, 2020
Osprey primarily feed on fish and the bird has a wingspan of more than 180 cm.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.