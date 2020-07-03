Watch: Bird carries baby shark in its talons over South Carolina beach

While the video amused many, some of them even added some iconic soundtracks to go with the video. While the video amused many, some of them even added some iconic soundtracks to go with the video.

A video of a large bird carrying a baby shark, freshly plucked from the sea, in its talons is doing the rounds of social media.

The video tweeted by former American basketball player Rex Chapman shows a large bird, presumably an osprey, carrying a baby shark over the Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Watch the video here:

Just in case you haven’t seen a bird flying around with a shark that it just plucked out of the ocean… pic.twitter.com/ILKqd9wrFG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2020

The video saw many added some popular tracks as background music. Take a look at some of the reactions:

I’m betting that shark, was more than a little suprised. On the other hand, he is flying! — beachpetey (@pcarrier51) July 2, 2020

Jaws, meet claws. — Kraig Withakay (@KraigWith_A_K) July 2, 2020

We are all that shark in 2020, lol — Melissa (@MoxyMissi) July 2, 2020

Osprey. They don’t play. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 2, 2020

Looks like an osprey. They are no joke. — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) July 2, 2020

Flying sharks. What else ya got, 2020? — BrickmanInGA (@BrickmanInGA) July 2, 2020

Imagine lying on the beach and the bird drops this right above you and a shark falls from the sky onto you — leah (@leahchelc) July 2, 2020

The way 2020 is going, the bird and shark are going to breed and then we are going to have to deal with flying bird sharks. — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) July 2, 2020

Osprey primarily feed on fish and the bird has a wingspan of more than 180 cm.

