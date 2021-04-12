Website offers USD 1,000 to binge-watch episodes of home improvement shows

ReviewHomeWarranties, a home warranty review website, is looking to pay the lump sum amount to anyone who is willing to watch ten episodes of three different home improvement shows. (Picture credit Pixabay/representational image)

For all the home decor and renovation video lovers, this is the perfect job opportunity. A website is offering to pay USD 1,000 to binge-watch episodes of popular home improvement shows.

ReviewHomeWarranties, a home warranty review website based in the US, is looking to pay the lump sum amount to anyone who is willing to watch ten episodes of three different home improvement shows.

According to the website’s blog post, the candidates will be required to finish 30 episodes under a month’s time and will be asked to fill out a worksheet describing the experience.

The shows, which are chosen by the website to watch include ‘Curb Appeal,’ ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,’ ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Flip or Flop,’ ‘Flipping Out,’ ‘HGTV Design Star,’ ‘House Hunters,’ ‘Property Brothers,’ ‘Rehab Addict’ and ‘This Old House.’

As per the blog post, the website is looking for candidates who have “enthusiasm for home improvement shows, especially the most popular ones” and “strong attention to detail.”

For those who are 18 years old and live in the United States of America or are a citizen can apply for the job. The last date for applying is May 10, 2021.