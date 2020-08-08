Bindi Irwin shares soulful artwork reimagining her wedding day with dad Steve Irwin in it

The artist had painted the wedding portrait and asked people online to tag the couple so that they could see it. (bindisueirwin/ Instagram) The artist had painted the wedding portrait and asked people online to tag the couple so that they could see it. (bindisueirwin/ Instagram)

Noted wildlife explorer Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin stirred a lot of emotions with her soulful post on Instagram. To fill the void left by her late father Steve, Bindi shared a post on Instagram of her wedding portrait which was digitally created to add a picture of her father, to show that he was there in spirit.

The painting shows Bindi in her wedding dress standing next to her husband Chandler Powell with her father Steve standing between her and her mother Terri. Her brother Robert is also seen in the artwork, as do their two dogs. The Monkey Brush artist Debb Oliver created an artwork that included Steve Irwin on the wedding day, and its beautiful to say the least.

“My family. Our wedding day. This artwork gave me happy tears. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for a beautiful piece, it means the world to me,” she had written when first time Oliver tagged her on social media showing her creation. Now, finally, the artist visited the zoo to handover the priceless wedding gift to the family.

“I’ve been working on this slowly since @bindisueirwin and @chandlerpowell got married. I couldn’t stop thinking about how Steve would be so proud of them. So I wanted to draw all the Irwin’s together, including Sui. Steve’s best friend,” the artist had written while sharing the photo for the first time explaining her thoughts behind creating the painting.

Excited to meet the family finally, she shared series of videos to mark the occasion on her own Instagram page.

Earlier this year, the couple tied the knot on March 25 in a small ceremony at the Australia zoo itself, changing their elaborate plans owning to the coronavirus pandemic. “We had Dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel. So Mom and Robert were standing right next to Dad as we exchanged vows,” Bindi previously had said. “We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

As Bindi shared an image of her family posing with the incredible painting, it moved many people on both Instagram and Twitter, who thanked the painter for the thoughtful gesture.

No words just beautiful….. I love your family…. beautiful souls all of you! ❤️ — Ember 🩰🐴 (@Loyalwolfgirl) August 8, 2020

That’s the exact way that pic should be, with Steve at his daughter’s wedding, walking her down the aisle with NO CORONAVIRUS!! May Steve RIP. — Jan Jones (@mouselady66) August 8, 2020

I have no words for how this painting makes me feel…Bless you all. 💖💖💖 — Narda #BushAussieTrekkie🖖 (@LittleAussie_Me) August 6, 2020

This made me so happy and sad at the same time. Gone but never forgotten! A true hero to all animals! 💗 — Michele Poremba (@MichelePoremba) August 7, 2020

This made me tear up.

What a beautiful memento of all the love there was, is and is still to come. — Jo Anna (Jo) (@the4leafclover) August 6, 2020

This is so amazing 💜 and an absolute beautiful piece of treasure you can keep for a lifetime 💕 — Rachel Lee ♡ (@fauxliquor) August 7, 2020

Omg this is so precious and beautiful. Your daddy was definitely there in beautiful spirit for your wonderful day. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Tracy Thurmon (@tracy_thurmon) August 7, 2020

Beautiful ❤❤❤I was and am still a huge fan of him ❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/mSeJaGXioq — m a n a s a ✨ (@manasavinor) August 8, 2020

I’m not crying youre crying 😭😭😭 https://t.co/KE9MJBc04O — bananas?!?! in this economy?? (@jellyfishingbum) August 6, 2020

I’m in tears, this is so beautiful 🥺💛 https://t.co/dbJ2gOS8al — the animal whisperer (@PaigeDavies_45) August 7, 2020

Wow sweet!!! We love y’all and miss seeing Steve be so wild and crazy in the wild and are so grateful for y’all keeping him and your wonderful work alive and going strong!!! Keep up the magical magnificent moments!!! https://t.co/YLIWH4WoKM — Christine Marya (@ChristineMarya) August 7, 2020

Bindi and Chandler dated for six years before he proposed to her on her 21st birthday last year. In several posts, the daughter shared how emotional she has been with all the talks about her marriage, and missing her father for the special day. But thanks to her brother and mother, the ceremony was beautiful despite the pandemic woes.

The popular Australian zookeeper and television personality was killed in September 2006 in a tragic accident, when his chest was pierced by a stingray barb while filming in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

