Saturday, August 08, 2020
Top News

Bindi Irwin shares soulful artwork reimagining her wedding day with dad Steve Irwin in it

The painting shows Bindi in her wedding dress standing next to her husband Chandler Powell with her father Steve standing between her and her mother Terri. Her brother Robert is also seen in the artwork, as do their two dogs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2020 9:31:08 pm
The artist had painted the wedding portrait and asked people online to tag the couple so that they could see it. (bindisueirwin/ Instagram)

Noted wildlife explorer Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin stirred a lot of emotions with her soulful post on Instagram. To fill the void left by her late father Steve, Bindi shared a post on Instagram of her wedding portrait which was digitally created to add a picture of her father, to show that he was there in spirit.

The painting shows Bindi in her wedding dress standing next to her husband Chandler Powell with her father Steve standing between her and her mother Terri. Her brother Robert is also seen in the artwork, as do their two dogs. The Monkey Brush artist Debb Oliver created an artwork that included Steve Irwin on the wedding day, and its beautiful to say the least.

“My family. Our wedding day. This artwork gave me happy tears. Thank you to ‘The Monkey Brush’ for a beautiful piece, it means the world to me,” she had written when first time Oliver tagged her on social media showing her creation. Now, finally, the artist visited the zoo to handover the priceless wedding gift to the family.

“I’ve been working on this slowly since @bindisueirwin and @chandlerpowell got married. I couldn’t stop thinking about how Steve would be so proud of them. So I wanted to draw all the Irwin’s together, including Sui. Steve’s best friend,” the artist had written while sharing the photo for the first time explaining her thoughts behind creating the painting.

Excited to meet the family finally, she shared series of videos to mark the occasion on her own Instagram page.

Earlier this year, the couple tied the knot on March 25 in a small ceremony at the Australia zoo itself, changing their elaborate plans owning to the coronavirus pandemic. “We had Dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel. So Mom and Robert were standing right next to Dad as we exchanged vows,” Bindi previously had said. “We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness.”

View this post on Instagram

March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

As Bindi shared an image of her family posing with the incredible painting, it moved many people on both Instagram and Twitter, who thanked the painter for the thoughtful gesture.

Bindi and Chandler dated for six years before he proposed to her on her 21st birthday last year. In several posts, the daughter shared how emotional she has been with all the talks about her marriage, and missing her father for the special day. But thanks to her brother and mother, the ceremony was beautiful despite the pandemic woes.

The popular Australian zookeeper and television personality was killed in September 2006 in a tragic accident, when his chest was pierced by a stingray barb while filming in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

