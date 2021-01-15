Bindi Irwin recreates parent’s maternity photo with husband, picture wins hearts online

Late wildlife explorer Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to update her followers on her pregnancy while paying tribute to her parents. Her special post is now making the rounds on the Internet.

The 22-year-old and her husband Chandler Powell recreated the maternity photo her parents posed for while they were expecting her little brother Robert, who is now 17.

“Recreating a very special moment. Third-trimester love,” she captioned the post, which featured her husband of 10 months, Chandler Powell, kissing her bare baby belly.

The post also included the original maternity photo of her parents in which she and her late father are seen kissing her mother Terri’s pregnant belly.

Bindi married Chandler, 24, in a surprise ceremony at Australia Zoo in Queensland in March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Irwin had shared an artwork on Instagram which reimagined her wedding day with dad Steve Irwin. The post was widely praised on the Internet.

Bindi’s father Steve was a popular Australian zookeeper and television personality. He was killed in September 2006 in a tragic accident, when his chest was pierced by a stingray barb while filming at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.