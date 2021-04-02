scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Irwin family shares adorable April Fools’ Day photo of baby Grace’s ‘first croc encounter’

Late wildlife explorer Steve Irwin's daughter shared a picture of her newborn daughter's "first croc encounter", and the internet cannot keep calm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 2, 2021 12:38:58 pm
Bindi Irwin, daughter first croc encounter picture, Bindi Irwin April fools post, Terri Irwin twitter, April fool’s day baby grace croc encounter, Steve Irwin daughter Bindi, Trending news, Indian Express news.The joke was a subtle nod to Steve’s popular show "The Crocodile Hunter," which ran from 1996-2004 and delighted many on the internet.

As an April Fool’s Day joke, the Irwin family gathered for an adorable photo session where they were each seen holding a pair of Crocs shoes along with 22-year-old Bindi and her one-week-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

“Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter, “April fools!,” sharing the picture on Twitter, wrote Steve’s wife Terri on Thursday.

Take a look here:

The joke was a reference to Steve’s popular show “The Crocodile Hunter,” which ran from 1996-2004. He was killed in September 2006 during a diving expedition when his chest was pierced by a stingray barb while filming at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

The post delighted many on the internet.

Bindi married Chandler Powell, 24, in a surprise ceremony at Australia Zoo in Queensland in March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple had recreated the maternity photo her parents posed for while they were expecting her little brother Robert, who is now 17. The picture was widely praised on social media.

