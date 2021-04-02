Irwin family shares adorable April Fools’ Day photo of baby Grace’s ‘first croc encounter’

The joke was a subtle nod to Steve’s popular show "The Crocodile Hunter," which ran from 1996-2004 and delighted many on the internet.

Late wildlife explorer Steve Irwin’s daughter shared a picture of her newborn daughter’s “first croc encounter”, and the internet cannot keep calm.

As an April Fool’s Day joke, the Irwin family gathered for an adorable photo session where they were each seen holding a pair of Crocs shoes along with 22-year-old Bindi and her one-week-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

“Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter, “April fools!,” sharing the picture on Twitter, wrote Steve’s wife Terri on Thursday.

Take a look here:

Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter…April Fool’s! pic.twitter.com/LxmHVxKyH3 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) April 1, 2021

The joke was a reference to Steve’s popular show “The Crocodile Hunter,” which ran from 1996-2004. He was killed in September 2006 during a diving expedition when his chest was pierced by a stingray barb while filming at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

The post delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions to it:

Goodness this is cute! — Stephanie A Baxter (@StephieBaxter) April 1, 2021

They get a pass, I love the Irwin’s too much to be that petty. — Beast Bwoy (@BradBeGodlike) April 1, 2021

10/10 in love w them 😂😭 — erika (@erikasauceliga) April 1, 2021

any other family I woulda been like no.. but y’all the best — Andradé (@detailsmove) April 1, 2021

This is so cute 😍😂 What a blessing 💕 — Amanda Crane🌻 (@amanda__crane) April 1, 2021

I will NEVER not love this family — Zach Turner MA, LAT, ATC, CSCS⚕️ (@TurnBomb15) April 1, 2021

I love this! Too funny! Little Grace is too cute!!!! — Erica Combs (@EricaCombsWDRB) April 1, 2021

“first croc encounter” 😂😂😂😂 — KAI GLOW🌟Fatin⁸⁸ (@Fatineris88) April 1, 2021

CROC-Y! That’s so cute! 😍 — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) April 1, 2021

Bindi married Chandler Powell, 24, in a surprise ceremony at Australia Zoo in Queensland in March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple had recreated the maternity photo her parents posed for while they were expecting her little brother Robert, who is now 17. The picture was widely praised on social media.