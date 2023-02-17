Meet Bindi, the dog who loves to watch news and made it to morning show

The shenanigans of pet dogs are umpteen. From playing with a ball, biting sandals to resting their head on your lap, dogs attempt various antics. However, a pet dog Bindi is obsessed with watching the news, leaving netizens startled.

News is the dog’s favourite television show and it remains keenly attuned when CHCH news is played on the screen. As people expressed doubts when Bindi’s owner told them that it watches the news every day, she started recording the pooch staring at the news while sitting on a couch. While sharing Bindi’s clip on the Instagram handle Bindisbucketlist, she also gave a shoutout to the CHCH news channel.

The clip grabbed the attention of journalist Tim Bolen who was curious to feature Bindi watching their show. Like any other mundane day, Bindi sat on the couch to watch the news and was left in utter disbelief after seeing itself on the television. It is seen listening carefully and sensing its owner’s voice in another video shared by the woman. It stared at her in astonishment. The text insert in the video reads, “Wait is that mom’s voice Holy heck..is that me?”

While telecasting Bindi’s viral video, Tim Bolen during CHCH’s Feel Good Time in Morning Live session says, “Bindi, I hope you watch it. You made it to Morning Live.”

“Bindi’s love affair with @chch_morninglive So many of you have loved our story series of Bindi watching the news every day. As a result, I figured I had to give its love of the news a permanent spot in our feed! Does your dog have any ‘weird loves’ or habits like this? Watch Bindi’s dream come true!” read the caption of the clip shared by the Instagram handle bindisbucketlist.

Netizens were left amazed by the clip and many were wondering what Bindi would have felt while watching itself on television. A user commented, “Bindi having an existential crisis – ‘Wait, I’m in my living room watching me watching TV in my living room…” Another user wrote, “Bindi: is that really what my hair looks like from the back??” A third user wrote, “it was looking at you like do you see do you see. Thats me. So stinking cute.”