Failing to find a partner, man’s unique dating strategy: Advertise on billboard

After failing to find a partner on dating app Tinder, a man from Sheffield has shelled out £425 for a billboard to advertise himself in a bid to find love. Mark Rofe, 30, has featured himself on a 3m-high and 6m-wide billboard to advertise his qualities.

Rofe, who has been single for a year, told BBC he had been struggling to find a match on various dating apps and decided to put his face on a billboard in a bid to make him stand out from the crowd.

The billboard is currently erected on Fairfield street in Manchester and features a picture of him lounging on his side with the caption, “Single? Date Mark. This could be the sign you’ve been waiting for.” The billboard also contains the name of his website “Dating Mark.co.uk”.

In his website bio, he described himself as “extremely handsome and modest” and said he decided to get a billboard since all his friends got married while he continued to remain single.

Rofe, who is a marketing professional, said he was flattered with the number of responses he got. “I’ve had more than 100 people get in touch. Unfortunately half are men but I’m still very flattered,” he said.

As per his website bio, he has also set up a crowdfunding page to buy more billboards in an around Manchester. According to a local news report, he plans to buy more billboards in Dublin, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Bristol, and London.

Many people have reacted to his dating strategy after he shared a picture of the billboard on his Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

If this doesn’t work! Let me teach you some Magic tricks so you can show girls how good you are with your hands. — Curtis James – Magician/Consultant! (@CurtisMagician) January 31, 2020

This is amazing Mark! Fingers crossed that it works mate! — Richard Harper (@richardharper) January 31, 2020

Truly inspirational. — Leah Fielding (@leah_fielding) January 31, 2020

Man spreading. Even on a billboard ;) — Rob McLean (@RobMc151) January 31, 2020

I applied, fingers crossed — Emma Stevenson (@EmmaStevenson97) January 31, 2020

I can’t help myself…I kinda love this😂👏 — Beth Nunnington (@BethNunnington) January 31, 2020

YESSSS good luck on the hunt for love — Carrie Rose (@CarrieRosePR) January 31, 2020

I’m so proud of you. — Izzi Smith (@izzionfire) January 31, 2020

Do I get a finder’s fee if I refer ‘the one’? — StevenLynch 🔶 (@StevenLynch) January 31, 2020

You seem a bit strange but I’ll go on a date with you next time you’re in Manchester 😂 — Hayley Jordan (@HayleyfrmNZ) January 31, 2020

This is wonderful — Jono Alderson (@jonoalderson) January 31, 2020

Why does a parody account even exist when the real you does stuff like this! — Dave Elliott (@DaveElliottSEO) January 31, 2020

Nice job Mark. Dating is 💯 harder these days and the apps don’t make it easier. People think their is endless choices and thus they can be 💯 x 💯 as picky. — Duane Brown 🇨🇦 (@duanebrown) January 31, 2020

