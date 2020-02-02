Follow Us:
Sunday, February 02, 2020
Budget 2020

Failing to find a partner, man’s unique dating strategy: Advertise on billboard

The billboard is currently erected on Fairfield street in Manchester and features a picture of him lounging on his side with the caption, "Single? Date Mark. This could be the sign you've been waiting for."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2020 9:56:58 pm
Man buys billboard, man advertises himself in billboard, Manchester, Dating advertisement on Billboard, dating advertising in Sheffield billboard, Sheffield, Trending, Indian Express news. The billboard which features a photo of himself lounging on his side has a caption saying ” This could be the sign that you have been waiting for”

After failing to find a partner on dating app Tinder, a man from Sheffield has shelled out £425 for a billboard to advertise himself in a bid to find love. Mark Rofe, 30, has featured himself on a 3m-high and 6m-wide billboard to advertise his qualities.

Rofe, who has been single for a year, told BBC he had been struggling to find a match on various dating apps and decided to put his face on a billboard in a bid to make him stand out from the crowd.

The billboard is currently erected on Fairfield street in Manchester and features a picture of him lounging on his side with the caption, “Single? Date Mark. This could be the sign you’ve been waiting for.” The billboard also contains the name of his website “Dating Mark.co.uk”.

In his website bio, he described himself as “extremely handsome and modest” and said he decided to get a billboard since all his friends got married while he continued to remain single.

Rofe, who is a marketing professional, said he was flattered with the number of responses he got. “I’ve had more than 100 people get in touch. Unfortunately half are men but I’m still very flattered,” he said.

As per his website bio, he has also set up a crowdfunding page to buy more billboards in an around Manchester. According to a local news report, he plans to buy more billboards in Dublin, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Bristol, and London.

Many people have reacted to his dating strategy after he shared a picture of the billboard on his Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement