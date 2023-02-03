scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Watch: Bill Gates makes rotis and tries them with ghee

Bill Gates was taught how to make rotis by celebrity chef and social media influencer Eitan Bernath, who recently came back from a trip to India.

Bill Gates made rotis along with celebrity chef and social media influencer Eitan Bernath.
Watch: Bill Gates makes rotis and tries them with ghee
While Indian cuisine is popular all over the world and you would probably find Indian restaurants wherever you go, can you imagine billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates making rotis? That is what he did with celebrity American chef and social media influencer Eitan Bernath who recently came back from a trip to India.

Bernath posted a video on Twitter that showed the duo making rotis and trying it with ghee. Sharing about his India trip, Bernath says to Gates, “I just came back from India and I actually went on a wheat farm and I learned also how to make roti!” He taught Gates how to make rotis, a staple Indian food in most households.

Also Read |Photo of billionaire Bill Gates waiting in a line at a burger joint is going viral

They took finely ground whole wheat flour in a bowl and then added some water and salt to it. Bernath asked Gates when was the last time he cooked, and he responded that if heating soup counts, he does it regularly. However, he said he was cooking using such ingredients after a long time.

After kneading the dough, Bernath taught him how to make roti by trying to make it circular. Bernath then showed Gates a “traditional Indian tawa” where he put the rolled dough and said it would take just 2-3 minutes to heat up on each side. “Once it starts cooking, brush it with ghee,” Bernath said. Then both of them relished the rotis and Gates said it is “pretty good”.

“@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from “Didi Ki Rasoi” canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti,” Bernath captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Full marks for the effort, roti could have been much better,” commented a user. “Well done Bill, perhaps not a perfect circle but I’m sure they’ll taste just right,” said another.

During his visit to India, Bernath had also visited a gurdwara in Old Delhi where he also volunteered to help in the kitchen and made rotis. Taking to Instagram, Bernath posted a video showing him making rotis along with his family at the community kitchen in the gurdwara.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:29 IST
Anupam Kher recalls how his scenes were cut from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, believes it was a good thing

