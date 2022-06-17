scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
‘Guess we finally ran out of microchips’: Bill Gates’ joke about Internet Explorer retiring leaves netizens in splits

Microsoft co-founder’s conspiracy theory reference wins the Internet.

Bill Gates, Bill Gates fortune, Bill Gates Foundation, Bill Gates wealth, world's richest man, Bill Gates world's richest, World news, Indian ExpressWhile most remained impressed others feared Bill Gates' joke will be misunderstood.

After a long run of 27 years, Internet Explorer finally retired earlier this week. And netizens have been reacting to the news with rib-tickling memes and jokes. Now, joining the bandwagon is also Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, who had a hilarious take on the matter.

From Wednesday, Microsoft discontinued its support for the once-dominant browser that netizens had anything but hate for, infamous for operating like a snail, an anomaly in the ever-evolving and fast-paced internet world.

As the world reacted to the demise of the web browser, The Daily Show too quipped about Microsoft retiring its iconic product, saying: “Wow, Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies.” Fanning some conspiracy theory doing rounds on the internet, the TV show asked if it was all a “coincidence”.

Responding to the tweet in a tongue-in-cheek manner, Gates wrote: “I guess we finally ran out of microchips.”

Here’s how netizens reacted:

For the uninitiated, Gates’ reference to microchips is linked to his role in the pandemic, helping with the rolling out of vaccines against the novel coronavirus. It all started in 2020 when a viral claim on social media said Bill Gates is planning to use microchip implants to fight the coronavirus. Most of the posts claimed Gates will “launch human-implantable capsules that have ‘digital certificates’ which can show who has been tested for the coronavirus and who has been vaccinated against it.”

At the time, reacting to the claims, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation told BBC News that the rumours were “false.”

As for Microsoft, they said from hereon they would be focusing on Microsoft Edge, a browser that is described as “a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer”.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
