‘Guess we finally ran out of microchips’: Bill Gates’ joke about Internet Explorer retiring leaves netizens in splits

After a long run of 27 years, Internet Explorer finally retired earlier this week. And netizens have been reacting to the news with rib-tickling memes and jokes. Now, joining the bandwagon is also Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, who had a hilarious take on the matter.

From Wednesday, Microsoft discontinued its support for the once-dominant browser that netizens had anything but hate for, infamous for operating like a snail, an anomaly in the ever-evolving and fast-paced internet world.

As the world reacted to the demise of the web browser, The Daily Show too quipped about Microsoft retiring its iconic product, saying: “Wow, Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies.” Fanning some conspiracy theory doing rounds on the internet, the TV show asked if it was all a “coincidence”.

Responding to the tweet in a tongue-in-cheek manner, Gates wrote: “I guess we finally ran out of microchips.”

I guess we finally ran out of microchips. https://t.co/dptfYIGl4k — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 15, 2022

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Bill, stop please, they cannot understand you are joking. https://t.co/Q3rgMhgdU4 — Marc-André Argentino (@_MAArgentino) June 16, 2022

:-)… without a doubt today's "TOP Twitter Trolling"…. https://t.co/vt0yxxvuvZ — Jacob F Kirkegaard (@jfkirkegaard) June 16, 2022

This is by far one of the best tweets i have seen in a while. Miss the levity nowadays. https://t.co/6CUXeqrTu4 — Dan Abreu (@Danigmatic) June 16, 2022

Oh no. @elonmusk is going to whine and throw a tantrum. https://t.co/d4WBdbZDLA — _esooMoose_ (@_esooMoose_) June 16, 2022

now all my extended family is going to show this as proof to support their bizarre conspiracy theories. https://t.co/lL3IiuCZAZ — Jason De Arte (@JasonDeArte) June 15, 2022

This is straight savage…@knowledge_fight any bets Alex Jones uses it on the next episode? https://t.co/RO3IW64DF2 — Newt Anderson (@newt_anderson) June 16, 2022

@BillGates oh no! I guess you can no longer track people. (It's a joke, please don't be mad 😂) https://t.co/SuPCKYOOws — Gabie Barragan (@gabiepariso1) June 15, 2022

Bill Gates trolling chip implant conspiracy doomers. 😅🤣😂🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/KssWRoGTx3 — epSos.de (@epSos_de) June 15, 2022

Turn out Internet Explorer was inside us all along https://t.co/GAXUouwMxU — Kathryn (she/her) is ✨always tired✨ (@KathrynGeeksOut) June 15, 2022

For the uninitiated, Gates’ reference to microchips is linked to his role in the pandemic, helping with the rolling out of vaccines against the novel coronavirus. It all started in 2020 when a viral claim on social media said Bill Gates is planning to use microchip implants to fight the coronavirus. Most of the posts claimed Gates will “launch human-implantable capsules that have ‘digital certificates’ which can show who has been tested for the coronavirus and who has been vaccinated against it.”

At the time, reacting to the claims, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation told BBC News that the rumours were “false.”

As for Microsoft, they said from hereon they would be focusing on Microsoft Edge, a browser that is described as “a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer”.