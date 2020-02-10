Bill Gates commissions world’s first hydrogen-powered yacht worth $644 mn

The 4 million dollars superyacht has five decks and comes with an infinity pool, helipad, spa and gym. The 4 million dollars superyacht has five decks and comes with an infinity pool, helipad, spa and gym.

Microsoft co-founder and one of the world’s richest men Bill Gates has reportedly commissioned the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht for an estimates $644 million, said reports.

The 122-metre (370 ft) luxury vessel, which will be designed by the Dutch designer firm Sinot and as per Forbes, the superyacht concept dubbed AQUA, received a lot of praise at the Monaco Yacht Show last year. The yacht, which comes with an infinity pool, helipad, spa and gym is completely powered by liquid hydrogen, reported The Guardian.

The yacht will reportedly have five decks that can accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew. The yacht comes with gel-fuelled fire bowls that allow guests to stay warm without having to burn coal or wood.

The vessel will have two 28-tonne vacuum-sealed tanks which will be cooled to -253C to store the liquid hydrogen that will be eventually used to fuel the vessel.

The yacht will reportedly have a top speed of 17 knots and can travel up to 6000 kilometres before it needs to be refueled. The superyacht is expected to be ready by 2024.

Despite being a regular user of superyachts, this will be Gates’ first vessel as he previously rented yachts during summer trips, said a Telegraph report.

The foundation headed by the 64-year-old, ranked the world’s second-richest man in 2019, recently donated $US100 million to help battle the spread of the coronavirus.

We’re committing up to $100 million for the global response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. Full details: https://t.co/nHLVkeqbXH pic.twitter.com/2jBOCqS9gf — Gates Foundation (@gatesfoundation) February 5, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd