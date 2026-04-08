‘Super limited budget’: Bill Gates’s daughter Phoebe faces backlash for ‘bargaining’ with influencer over $250

Billionaire US businessman Bill Gates’s daughter, Phoebe Gates, is facing backlash after an influencer, Kacie Margis, accused her of allegedly gaslighting her and attempting to hire her for less than her $250 a job rate. Margis took to social media and shared a screenshot of a message from Phoebe Gates.
“When a billionaire’s daughter says the budget is ‘super limited’ and it’s a ‘scrappy little startup’ to try to pay me less than what my posted rates are. (This message was from last year),” Margis wrote on Threads.
Margis claimed that Phoebe found her through Collabstr, a free online marketplace that connects brands with influencers for paid collaborations. The screenshot attached to the post read, “Hey, love! I came across your profile on Collabstr and I’m such a fan of your content. I’m the founder of @phiaco we’re launching at the end of this month (!!) and I’d be sooo honored if you’d be down to collab and help share. We built the first-ever price comparison tool that helps you shop smarter by finding cheaper secondhand and discounted options while you browse.”
“We’d love to give you early access and have you be part of this launch moment. We’re still a scrappy startup, so budget’s super limited, but we’d still ng work if you’re open. Feel free to send your rates topbia.com and pl hope we can work together!” the message added.
See the post here:
View on Threads
The post has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. A user claimed that Phoebe has allegedly been stealing startup ideas. “Phoebe Gate’s also just flat out steals other startups ideas, IP, marketing, etc… on top of leveraging creators to work for free. She’s honestly a cancer in the sustainable fashion space,” the user wrote.
DISCLAIMER: This story is based on unverified social media claims and viral discussions that have not been independently confirmed. The views and accusations presented reflect the perspectives of the individuals involved and are intended for informational purposes only.
“INSANE that she didn’t want to pay you $250. We are done letting these billionaire grifting assholes off the hook. Proud of you for calling her out,” another user commented.
“That kind of overly casual mannerism from a stranger while they’re asking for a favor always gives me the ick,” a third user chimed in.