‘Super limited budget’: Bill Gates’s daughter Phoebe faces backlash for ‘bargaining’ with influencer over $250

Billionaire US businessman Bill Gates’s daughter, Phoebe Gates, is facing backlash after an influencer, Kacie Margis, accused her of allegedly gaslighting her and attempting to hire her for less than her $250 a job rate. Margis took to social media and shared a screenshot of a message from Phoebe Gates.

“When a billionaire’s daughter says the budget is ‘super limited’ and it’s a ‘scrappy little startup’ to try to pay me less than what my posted rates are. (This message was from last year),” Margis wrote on Threads.

Margis claimed that Phoebe found her through Collabstr, a free online marketplace that connects brands with influencers for paid collaborations. The screenshot attached to the post read, “Hey, love! I came across your profile on Collabstr and I’m such a fan of your content. I’m the founder of @phiaco we’re launching at the end of this month (!!) and I’d be sooo honored if you’d be down to collab and help share. We built the first-ever price comparison tool that helps you shop smarter by finding cheaper secondhand and discounted options while you browse.”