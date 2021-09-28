‘We have a lot to do here on earth’: Bill Gates’ answer to space tourism goes viral

Bill Gates has criticised billionaires for exploring space as a recreational activity, saying “we have a lot to do here on Earth”. Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corder, the philanthropist responded to billionaires like Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flying to space, and his comments are winning the internet.

On a special segment focused on climate change, Cordon thanked Gates for being the “one billionaire who is not trying to escape planet Earth on a spaceship at the moment”.

When asked why billionaires were obsessed with space tourism, Gates said “I don’t know”, before adding, “I’ve become obsessed with things like Malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases… I would probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases.

“Space? You know, we have a lot to do here on Earth,” the former Microsoft founder added grinning.

Gates’ jibe at the world’s richest earned him praise from Corden, who said his comments were the “classiest burn”.

Thanks for having me on the show, @JKCorden! And thanks to the all of the late night hosts for focusing on this critical challenge. I’m optimistic that we can come together to avoid a climate disaster. https://t.co/D8bDBA2NOQ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 24, 2021

On the climate crisis, Gates later said, “We’re going to have to act together and we’re going to have to innovate at a very rapid pace. This will be the hardest thing humanity has ever done.”

Many agreed with him, while others thought investment in space exploration was needed as well.

