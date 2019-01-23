Famous ‘Bikini hiker’ falls to death on solo Taiwan climb

Gigi Wu, a hiker from Taiwan, who was known for climbing mountains in a bikini, died after falling into a ravine while on a solo trip. According to a BBC report, though the 36-year-old hiker had managed to contact the emergency services, they were unable to reach her due to the bad weather conditions.

Wu was on a solo multi-day tour at Yushan National Park, home to some of Taiwan’s highest peaks when she met with an accident. She had also posted pictures of her badly bruised legs on her social media account, stated the news website.

Talking about the incident, Capt Chang Ching-piao of the Nantou County Government Fire Station told CNN that the hiker had called her friend after the fall and informed that she was unable to move due to the injuries in her lower back. However, as the information reached late in the evening, it was only the following morning that six rescuers from the fire department began the search. Even though a helicopter was deployed, the rescuers were unable to find Wu.

The body of Wu, who had fallen into a 30 meters ravine on Saturday, was later found on Monday. Though the cause of her death is yet to be determined, Ching-piao speculated that she died of hypothermia.

Following her death, many of her fans and followers left condolence messages on her social media page. Wu had gained fame after posting pictures of hiking in a bikini and posing on mountain tops. According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), it started off as a bet with a friend a few years ago. Moreover, she had completed 100 hikes and worn at least 97 bikinis over the past four years, the report added.