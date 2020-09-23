‘Real superhero’: Motorist saves toddler from rolling down steep road

Many who came across the video lauded the man for his timely intervention.

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, a motorcyclist is seen jumping off his vehicle to save a child in a walker from rolling down a steep road.

According to local reports, the incident took place in the Rincon de la Estrella neighbourhood of Colombia’s Florencia.

CCTV footage shows the man stopping his motorcycle in the middle of the road as the toddler rolls down past him in a walker.

Seconds later, he manages to get hold of the walker, saving the infant from rolling any further. The video ends as a woman comes running towards the man and the baby.

Watch the video here:

Netizens lauded the man or his timely intervention.

Real superhero 🙏 — Juhi Agaari (@AgaariJuhi) September 20, 2020

Wow super saving pic.twitter.com/JRNEZT8Mei — K. Naga Surya Prakas (@naga_prakas) September 20, 2020

Happy to see the human spirit alive .. and can be found in the presence of mind and the basic instinct to save another …regardless… — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) September 20, 2020

Great presence of mind. Most of us would have taken some time to know what’s happening. — Hameed Pasha حمیدپاشا (@whitecrescent) September 20, 2020

Wow! instant reaction to save kid.😳👍👍👍 God bless them. — DFI Lite (@DfIlite) September 20, 2020

He didn’t cared about his bike . He didn’t cared about his bag . He even didn’t cared about whether the vehicles are coming in other end or not . He just cared about the baby . To save the baby . Massive. Great heart . — உண்மை வெல்லும் (@Bramsraja) September 20, 2020

The video has been viewed over a million times since being shared.

