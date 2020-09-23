scorecardresearch
FinCEN Files

‘Real superhero’: Motorist saves toddler from rolling down steep road

According to local reports, the incident took place in the Rincon de la Estrella neighbourhood of Colombia’s Florencia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 23, 2020 4:59:20 pm
Toddler videos, biker man, Toddler in walker, Colombia, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many who came across the video lauded the man for his timely intervention.

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, a motorcyclist is seen jumping off his vehicle to save a child in a walker from rolling down a steep road.

CCTV footage shows the man stopping his motorcycle in the middle of the road as the toddler rolls down past him in a walker.

Seconds later, he manages to get hold of the walker, saving the infant from rolling any further. The video ends as a woman comes running towards the man and the baby.

Watch the video here:

Netizens lauded the man or his timely intervention.

The video has been viewed over a million times since being shared.

