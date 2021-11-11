Watch: Biker crashes into clothing store after ‘brakes fail’, customers escape unscathed

In a crazy incident, a group of shoppers narrowly escaped when a speeding motorbike crashed into a clothing showroom. The jaw-dropping moment caught on surveillance cameras has left netizens stunned online.

In the video going viral, three women were sitting by the counter talking with a man next to them. Suddenly, out of the blue, a speeding two-wheeler was seen coming through the opened shutter and ramming into one of the stools. Luckily, hearing the noise of the out-of-control bike, the woman was able to stand up quickly to move away.

They promptly acted to the untoward situation, however, they were seen scrambling to get out of the way of the speeding motorbike. Although the people inside the store managed to move, the rider was seen flying across the counter in the impact. However, he was seen peering through moments later.

Watch the moment here:

According to ETV Bharat, the incident happened in Telangana when the bike crashed into a cloth store at Ravichettu Bazaar in Khammam earlier this week.

Reportedly, the rider said the brakes of his vehicle failed and as a result, he crashed into the shop. Asianet News reported that the police have seized the two-wheeler, and an inquiry has been launched into the incident.