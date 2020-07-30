scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Top News

Jeff Bezos eating a snack and other moments from the Big Tech Hearing that got netizens talking

As lawmakers grilled the heads of four global tech companies, many on social media commented on the more quirky aspects of the hearing that caught their eye.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 30, 2020 4:29:58 pm
Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Google, Amazon, jeff bezos memes, Facebook, Apple, Washington legislative hearing, David Cicilline, big tech hearing funny moments, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos caught the attention of netizens more than other tech bosses during the Congress hearing. (Source: AP, @reillystyley/ Twitter)

As the heads of four tech giants were grilled by US lawmakers over their market dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices, there were moments from the hearing that trended on social media.

The chief executives of the America’s largest tech companies — including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon Inc’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple’s Tim Cook — gave virtual testimonies before the US House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel.

Here are some of the moments that trended on social media as the heads of companies fielded questions

Bezos takes a moment to snack

As Congress representatives questioned the heads of Google, Apple and Facebook, the Amazon chief was largely ignored for most of the 90-minute hearing. At on point he could be seen grabbing a quick bite.

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to spot the world’s richest man appearing to reach off-screen for a snack and  drinking something out of a cup even as he waited. Here’s how people reacted:

Bezos forget to unmute

But there were some questions for Bezos, and when he had to take the first question, he forgot to unmute his mic. People on Twitter instantly related with him.

Put your mask on

The hearing also descended into shouting at one point. One Congressman telling a colleague to “put your mask on!” caught the attention of Twitter users.

And here’s how people reacted to the moment.

There were plenty of jokes about internet glitches as well and how many Congress representatives clearly still did not seem to understand how internet works.

The companies face legal and political offensives on multiple fronts, from Congress, the Trump administration, federal and state regulators and European watchdogs. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have been investigating the four companies’ practices.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement