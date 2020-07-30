Jeff Bezos eating a snack and other moments from the Big Tech Hearing that got netizens talking

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos caught the attention of netizens more than other tech bosses during the Congress hearing. (Source: AP, @reillystyley/ Twitter) Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos caught the attention of netizens more than other tech bosses during the Congress hearing. (Source: AP, @reillystyley/ Twitter)

As the heads of four tech giants were grilled by US lawmakers over their market dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices, there were moments from the hearing that trended on social media.

The chief executives of the America’s largest tech companies — including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon Inc’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple’s Tim Cook — gave virtual testimonies before the US House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel.

Here are some of the moments that trended on social media as the heads of companies fielded questions

Bezos takes a moment to snack

As Congress representatives questioned the heads of Google, Apple and Facebook, the Amazon chief was largely ignored for most of the 90-minute hearing. At on point he could be seen grabbing a quick bite.

Jeff Bezos hasn’t been asked a single question by Congress yet, so the world’s richest man is having a snack… pic.twitter.com/zMZ4iEuHyY — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) July 29, 2020

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to spot the world’s richest man appearing to reach off-screen for a snack and drinking something out of a cup even as he waited. Here’s how people reacted:

Jeff Bezos, sitting there doing nothing, just made maybe 300 million dollars or so — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 29, 2020

Jeff Bezos will probably receive a Prime delivery in the time it takes for representatives to ask him a question — Lauren Masks Are Goode (@LaurenGoode) July 29, 2020

They all secretly want a free Prime Account https://t.co/XxeWLYYfTc — Gopal Ratnam (@g_ratnam) July 29, 2020

Does Bezos get a snack for every $10 million he earns https://t.co/gaY3K4fB0e — Pavithra S. Mohan (@pavsmo) July 29, 2020

someone calculate how much money he made during this nom https://t.co/dTSR2jTYZL — bryson (@Bryson_M) July 29, 2020

The real reason for the break: chai and cookies. https://t.co/u30bxxcZsC — Gopal Sathe (@gopalsathe) July 29, 2020

Nobody going after Bezos. They all want invites to coolest parties in DC (low bar) hosted by wealthiest man in world in midst of mother of all mid-life crises. I’d like to roll w/Jeff, and I don’t like him. — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) July 29, 2020

Bezos forget to unmute

But there were some questions for Bezos, and when he had to take the first question, he forgot to unmute his mic. People on Twitter instantly related with him.

“Mr Bezos you’re on mute” What a time. pic.twitter.com/INxhGs9OLM — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) July 29, 2020

“Mr Bezos, you’re on mute” – finally something I have in common with a $100+ billionaire. — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramkri) July 29, 2020

Bezos being accidentally on mute on a Zoom call is the most relatable he’s ever been. https://t.co/CjVMcxFwD5 — Stephen Fishbach (@stephenfishbach) July 30, 2020

Was waiting for the moment someone would accidentally be on mute. I did not expect it to be Bezos. — Danielle Abril (@DanielleDigest) July 29, 2020

“Mr Bezos, you’re on mute.” At least we know this is a real video conference call 😂 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 29, 2020

Wow! Even Jeff Bezos forgets he’s on mute sometimes. pic.twitter.com/xE6rIddsJz — Joma (@jomaoppa) July 29, 2020

“Mr Bezos, you’re on mute” It happened, it finally happened — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 29, 2020

Best quote of the year 2020 goes to, “Mr. Bezos, I believe you’re on mute” — Gaurav Guru (@GauravGurbaxani) July 30, 2020

Put your mask on

The hearing also descended into shouting at one point. One Congressman telling a colleague to “put your mask on!” caught the attention of Twitter users.

“Put your mask on!” Shouting breaks out among members of the House subcommittee during tech hearing, after Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon suggests Rep. Jim Jordan is pushing “fringe conspiracy theories” https://t.co/83sKht0bRx pic.twitter.com/E6fEZKT6tO

— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2020

And here’s how people reacted to the moment.

Someone just screamed “Put your mask on” at Jim Jordan. #BigTechHearing pic.twitter.com/Dy8k4l6Add — Input (@inputmag) July 29, 2020

Rep. Scanlon: Back to antitrust instead of fringe conspiracy theories… Rep. Jordan: We have the emails! Rep. Cicilline: Put your mask on! Rep. Jordan: Speaking of masks, why would the deputy secretary of the treasury unmask Michael Flynn’s identity? This hearing is LIT. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 29, 2020

Can’t wait for the Jeopardy Q in 2022: This Congressional Hearing popularized “Put your mask on” as an insult. — Carleen Pan (@carleenlikes) July 29, 2020

Every time Jim Jordan gets out of line during this congress hearing, someone just yells “PUT YOUR MASK ON!” 😂😂 — Jameson Draper (@jamdraper) July 29, 2020

I’ll have use this line strategically in a future meeting. https://t.co/UivkprtS3s — xander (@skyrien) July 30, 2020

There were plenty of jokes about internet glitches as well and how many Congress representatives clearly still did not seem to understand how internet works.

Anti trust hearing with the tech/internet giants, and the committee calls for a recess owing to technical issues with the live feed with one of the witnesses. Epic! #antitrusthearing #internetissues — Vivek Das (@VivekDas) July 29, 2020

@Webex issue at the #BigTechHearing. Each of the witnesses be like…@sundarpichai: “Should have used Google Meet”@JeffBezos: “Should have used Amazon Chime”@tim_cook: “Should have used Facetime” Mark Zuckerberg: “Should have used Facebook Messenger” — Tyler Wince (@tylerwince) July 29, 2020

How is Mark Zuckberg the CEO of one of the biggest tech companies in the world yet has the camera & streaming quality of a 2005 Nokia phone???? #BigTechHearing — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 29, 2020

Big tech hearing.

60 year old congressman: “Mr Facebook, what is the internet?” — Lewis Spears YouTooz July 31 (@LewSpears) July 29, 2020

Zuckerberg was just asked about censorship that happened on Twitter 😂 😂oh boy ..that’s the reason we need term limits on this congressmen.old & clueless #BigTechHearing pic.twitter.com/ezmmzkQyIs — Jerry Dae🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@realJerryDae) July 29, 2020

#BigTechHearing just turned into congressional national helpdesk. “Why are people not getting my email?” 🤨😏🤣 — Jim Wilcox / MVP / The Granite State Hacker (@GraniteStHacker) July 29, 2020

Dems at today’s #BigTechHearing: Why are Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple engaging in anticompetitive behavior? Republicans: Why do my emails keep getting marked as spam? — Tax March🏳️‍🌈 (@taxmarch) July 29, 2020

The companies face legal and political offensives on multiple fronts, from Congress, the Trump administration, federal and state regulators and European watchdogs. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have been investigating the four companies’ practices.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd