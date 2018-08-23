The Big Bang Theory to end in 2019, fans say they are not ’emotionally prepared for this’

The Big Bang theory is the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history. (Source: The Big Bang Theory/Twitter) The Big Bang theory is the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history. (Source: The Big Bang Theory/Twitter)

The Big Bang Theory, the American sitcom which centered on four socially awkward scientists Leonard Hofstadter, Sheldon Cooper, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali and an aspiring actor Penny, is all set to come to an end with its upcoming 12th season. In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions thanked the fans for the show’s success and stated that they aim to deliver an ‘epic creative close’ to the series.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine next season might have a #MeToo storyline; fans cheer the move

Debuted in 2007, the show has been nominated 52 times for the Emmy awards and bagged 10 of them, including four individual honours for Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon and one for Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler. The official Twitter handle of the show tweeted a picture from the first season and bid adieu to the fans.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The #BigBangTheory during the past twelve seasons…” pic.twitter.com/OWIHsICi6e — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018

While the initial season of the sitcom was well received and praised by many but over the years many criticised the show for losing its essence. Fans were not happy with the way Parsons’ character had evolved into an emotional being. Which is why some people expressed delight on hearing the announcement. However, most fans were quite upset with the ‘wrap up’ news.

I’ve been trying to put my finger on when this change happened. I use to watch it, but it changed. The last time I saw TBBT it seemed hostile towards geeks. — IGC Matt ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@igcmatt) August 22, 2018

No don’t fix the elevator!!! leave it forever as the symbol which is all things in life cannot be fixed! The stairs have a history of laugh & tears!!! Let them walk down the stairs one last time! 😢 — FaceTheCuban© SirLRO🎈 (@FaceTheCuban) August 22, 2018

SOAB can this day get any worse pic.twitter.com/Z8x47cdwMY — ☀️Patrick☀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺🌟FBPE🌟 (@pmhiggins13) August 22, 2018

I wish this was followed by a Bazinga #TheBigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/dEXRXC6Qkq — 🅰shley 🅱. (@Ashley_Lauren07) August 22, 2018

Can believe Big Bang is coming to an end so sad But look forward for the finally 😪😢😭😭😥😱🤗 pic.twitter.com/II8RgtUxAN — Cameron Kinch (@KinchCameron) August 22, 2018

My Thursday nights will never be the same again — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) August 22, 2018

People love hating this show but I, for one, will miss it. The first four seasons were gold. https://t.co/ZqxwkUB82g — 🇺🇸Mo🇺🇸 (@MoSiddiqi) August 23, 2018

I am not emotionally prepared for this 😔 https://t.co/TvsLu2BzMS — M R R V L (박 민 라) (@maraarvl) August 23, 2018

According to a People report, The Big Bang theory is the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd