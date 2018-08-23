Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
The Big Bang Theory to end in 2019, fans say they are not ’emotionally prepared for this’

Published: August 23, 2018
the big bang theory, the big bang theory wrap up, the big bang theory finale, the big bang theory last season, big bang theory last season, jim parsons, johnny galecki, kaley cuoco, The Big Bang theory is the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history. (Source: The Big Bang Theory/Twitter)
The Big Bang Theory, the American sitcom which centered on four socially awkward scientists Leonard Hofstadter, Sheldon Cooper, Howard Wolowitz, Raj Koothrappali and an aspiring actor Penny, is all set to come to an end with its upcoming 12th season. In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions thanked the fans for the show’s success and stated that they aim to deliver an ‘epic creative close’ to the series.

Debuted in 2007, the show has been nominated 52 times for the Emmy awards and bagged 10 of them, including four individual honours for Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon and one for Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler. The official Twitter handle of the show tweeted a picture from the first season and bid adieu to the fans.

While the initial season of the sitcom was well received and praised by many but over the years many criticised the show for losing its essence. Fans were not happy with the way Parsons’ character had evolved into an emotional being. Which is why some people expressed delight on hearing the announcement. However, most fans were quite upset with the ‘wrap up’ news.

According to a People report, The Big Bang theory is the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

