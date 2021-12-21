US President Joe Biden welcomes new puppy, Commander, to the White House, watch video

US President Joe Biden’s love for German Shepherds is no secret. After adopting a rescue dog, Major and housing another Shepherd Champ, the Bidens welcomed their third member from the same breed. Introducing the pup on social media, the POTUS said he has been named ‘Commander’.

On Monday, Biden introduced the new White House resident, a three-month-old pure-bred German Shepherd, who was spotted playing on the South Lawn of the compound with a tennis ball in mouth. “Hey, pal,” Biden said to the pup, rubbing its head in a video posted to his Twitter and Instagram account. “How you doing? How are you?”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden’s press secretary told CNN that the puppy was a birthday gift to the President from his brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden. Commander, who was born on September 1, arrived at the White House Monday afternoon as a gift to the President on his 79th birthday.

Commander is the third dog who will live at the White House since Biden began his role as commander-in-chief in January this year. Commander’s arrival comes six months after the death of the Bidens’ German shepherd, Champ, who passed away in June. Announcing the tragic news, the Biden family called the 13-year-old canine a “loving companion.” Their other pet Major, has been living mostly in Wilmington, Delaware, after several incidents of aggression involving the staff at the White House were brought to light.

“After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the first family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” LaRosa said, noting the decision to move Major was not a reaction to a specific incident, but comes on the heels of “several months of deliberation” by the Biden family and “discussions with experts.”

According to the New York Times, White House officials said a cat — a female whose name has yet to be announced — will join the Bidens in January. In an interview this fall, Dr. Biden said that the cat had been living with a foster family and that she was uncertain that the caretakers would be willing to give up the animal.