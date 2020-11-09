This old picture of Joe Biden and Mike Pence is going viral amid US govt transition row

Here are some of the many reactions to the old picture, which has now gone viral amid the ongoing transition controversy. (Source: @VP44/Twitter)

President-elect Joe Biden started preparations to take over the US government even as Donald Trump showed no signs of admitting defeat and has claimed “the election was stolen”.

Amid questions whether Trump will offer a smooth transfer of power when the new administration takes office in January to reports of his appointee refusing to sign off on funding for the transition, the speculations of an intentionally delayed hand over prompted The Center for Presidential Transition — a nonpartisan advisory board — to urge the Trump administration to begin the process, The Guardian.

Amid the controversy, an old picture of 2016, where then vice-president Biden can be seen welcoming VP-elect Mike Pence to the office after Trump’s victory, has gone viral. “I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer our support for a smooth, seamless transition of power,” read the caption of the tweet shared by VP Biden (Archived).

I just met with @VP-elect Pence at the @WhiteHouse to offer our support for a smooth, seamless transition of power: https://t.co/yKj1JyiOD3 pic.twitter.com/3bFdQjuQ6K — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) November 10, 2016

Here are some of the many reactions to the old picture, which has now gone viral amid the ongoing transition controversy.

I am absolutely loving and sobbing over this thread. The then and now replies are art. The hope from years ago having recent day responses are heartwarming 🙌 — Sister (@heyheyheysis) November 9, 2020

Fascinating thread! Comments from 2016 and now 2020. https://t.co/XOhrLEZUiA — Teresa Wymore 🏳️‍🌈📚🏋️‍♀️ (@teresawymore) November 9, 2020

