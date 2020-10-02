Biden Beauty: Anonymous entrepreneurs launch brand to support Democratic nominee, netizens ask ‘why’

As America goes to poll in November this year, brands around the country have joined forces and launched campaigns urging people to vote. And joining the list is a newly launched brand called Biden Beauty. As the name suggests, it has been set up to rally support behind the Democratic candidate, however, Joe Biden and his campaign are not behind the brand.

“Biden Beauty is a real beauty brand that aims to merge beauty and politics to push forward a message of diversity, inclusivity and agency within the beauty communities – and beyond,” the website reads.

Why is #BidenBeauty trending?

Earlier this week, hashtag #BidenBeauty started creating a buzz across social media sites, and posters featuring the former vice-president, encouraging people to vote Blue started doing rounds on the internet. While response on Instagram was largely positive, on Twitter it was not as well received.

While most thought it was a spoof and yet another fake news in the final leg of the campaign, it turned out to be an authentic beauty brand started by anonymous industry insiders urging people “to cancel out orange for good, the only way beauty knows how — with color-correcting blue”.

As the brand is urging customers to “create a ‘Get Out the Vote Lewk'”, fashion influencers have started sharing their blue look on social media with the hashtag.

What does the brand offer?

The Biden-themed makeup brand, which debuted online on September 30, as of now has launched a handful of fashion accessories, and only one make-up item — a blue sponge blender. The limited-edition products are available only till days leading upto the elections and the company is shipping all across the country.

The $20.20 blender is just like any other beauty sponges but according to the company it’s just special because “let’s face it, it’s fighting for democracy and ALL your freedoms.”

Although the new double-sided blender created a buzz, people were not convinced about the the price, calling it too expensive. “Who does this help? What is the point of this? Why are y’all DOING this? Nobody is buying a beauty blender for 20 dollars,” wrote one angry Twitter user.

why would anyone pay $20 for a beauty blender let alone a beauty blender associated with joe biden????? https://t.co/ciqQYxiXUe — i am a yue stan first and a person second⁷ (@madah_xo) September 30, 2020

Who does this help? What is the point of this? Why are y’all DOING this? Nobody is buying a beauty blender for 20 dollars when you can go to TJMaxx and get 18 for 20. SUPPORT ACTUAL REFORM EFFORTS. https://t.co/5UVT9NRM75 — Aprille’ (@April_Le_) September 30, 2020

Who’s the clown spending $20 on a knockoff beauty blender? — biscooti cookie (@Abbykl1) September 30, 2020

nothing is more upsetting than the wasteful theatrics rich ppl + well-funded brands do when they’re feeling “edgy.” they really sat there + said YES, a $20 blue beauty blender during a pandemic, recession, and brink of civil war oughta save our democracy and get the ppl going https://t.co/sl7zuVB4ZW — génesis (@genesisydg) September 30, 2020

The brand is also selling a $46 Biden hoodie, a $15 tote bag that reads “America Is Beautiful,” and a $7.70 pack of Biden-themed buttons and stickers. In the coming days, it plans to launch more beauty products. According to a report by WWD, “The beauty brand has two products that it will be launching soon: Biden Bounce Hyaluronic Acid and We Glow High Kamala Highlighting Stick.”

In case you’re wondering about the revenue it’s going to generate, the website claims all “proceeds from our sales will be donated to the Biden Victory Fund. No malarkey!”

Reminding all, “Every vote matters, so make it count!”, the brand is asking people cast their vote no matter what be it in person or by mail. Reminding all, “Every vote matters, so make it count!”, the brand is asking people cast their vote no matter what be it in person or by mail.

Why was the brand started?

While many on social media hoped it’s a joke, the brand clearly states it’s real and is out here with a cause, saying “Beauty has always been inherently political.” Reminding all, “Every vote matters, so make it count!”, the brand is asking people to cast their vote, no matter what be it in person or by mail.

With a motive to raise awareness and highlight the importance of voting, the website has a dedicated page providing important links from registration to essential information, also urging people to do “research” and elect even local representatives judiciously.

The company on its website further elaborated about its goal, saying the politically motivated beauty brand is here to “inspire Gen Z to Boomers to get out the vote.”

“Inspired by Joe Biden’s own natural beauty, the brand hopes to show Americans that you are beautiful, powerful – and vital,” it added. And its tongue-in-cheek posts pushes the idea further through meme-worthy phrases like “America’s softest face is also its toughest” and slogans like: “Beat your face; Beat out Trump”.

“We’re seeing that young people — from millennials to Gen Z — have the power to change the course of history. But if we look at how they vote from 2018’s primary, we’re not showing up. We’re not utilizing our civic duties in the right way. We hope to change that,” a spokesperson for the brand told Fashionista.

Not just voting, the brand also wants to promote inclusivity and diversity in fashion and beauty industry. “From the beginning of time to now, all people have participated in beautifying as an act of defiance,” the spokesperson told InStyle magazine. “We’re excited to push forth the message that this country is only made powerful by the vast diversity of its people. We hope that all underrepresented voices from all walks of life feel welcomed in this nation,” the report added, as posters features various models.

Who is behind the brand?

It’s not clear who has started it, but people are hoping they will reveal themselves maybe later when campaign ends. According to the brand, its founders are staying anonymous to keep the focus on voter participation. In a statement to Allure, it said, “What we can say is it’s a collective of beauty industry insiders supporting the Biden/Harris campaign.”

Although the brand is not affiliated with the Biden/Harris campaign, it confimed to Fashionista that the duo have given their stamp of approval.

While most remained confused to what good it does, commenting they just “wanted healthcare”, few thought it was a smart marketing move. Here’s how netizens have reacted to the new brand.

This is the worst thing I’ve seen today https://t.co/RtILc62End — 謝嘉琪 🌙 (@SelinatheSaint) October 1, 2020

What in the world is this. Why. pic.twitter.com/pI0b2nxjyD — They Want You Dead, But Settle For Your Submission (@Schismocracy) September 30, 2020

this must be a republican op — Alexandra Scaggs (@alexandrascaggs) September 30, 2020

i think it’s kind of weird how they sell no actual makeup here — BDM (@bdmcclay) September 30, 2020

All we want are good policies and action. We don’t need a bunch of surfacey crap! — chickenjane 🐔 (@chickenjane1) September 30, 2020

We just want healthcare — bog queen (@digitalslumlord) September 30, 2020

This is the SMARTEST thing I have seen! https://t.co/Z9ffZ7iAho — Sanaa H (@SanaaH92) October 2, 2020

That can’t be real. Can it? — teresa (@terebill) September 30, 2020

biden’s creativity never ceases to amaze me pic.twitter.com/Jivd7UrPxZ — eva 🍣🥢🦔 (@eevamiller) October 2, 2020

PLEASE tell me this is a joke https://t.co/6x6oh1LlTu — Internet Demon. (@ElStache) October 2, 2020

What stage of capitalism is this https://t.co/02X2FwEOHN — Bon (@folklauerate) October 2, 2020

Biden Beauty. Whoever thought of this should have kept it to themselves and shelved it. — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵𝓭𝓪𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 💋 (@Angeldaemon20) September 30, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd