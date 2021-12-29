‘Thank you Dubai’: Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa as he wins ‘Top Goalscorer of All Time’

Cristiano Ronaldo was featured on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Tuesday after he won the ‘Top Goalscorer of All Time’ at the Globe Soccer Awards 2021. The Portuguese footballer took to Instagram to share photographs of the glitzy skyscraper.

“Always beautiful and wonderful Dubai, with it’s amazing architecture and kind people. I’m proud to be recognized, year after year, in such an elegant and prestigiated event with such a worldwide impact,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“The Dubai Globe Soccer Gala is already one of the most important sports events in the world, and to receive such a meaningful award, for Best Goal Scorer in Football History, is truly one more dream come true. Thank you Dubai! I hope to see you soon,” he added.

Shared on December 28, the post garnered over 82 lakh likes. Netizens showered love for the post. Ronaldo fans flooded the comments with applause. “Best player in history,” commented a user.

The 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards took place at the Burj Khalifa on December 27. Cristiano Ronaldo – who was on duty with Manchester United against Newcastle at the time of the ceremony on Monday – sent a video message in recognition of his award as top goal scorer of all time, according to Associated Press.

Robert Lewandowski capped a record-breaking year by securing the Maradona award for the year’s best goal scorer – and the fans’ player of the year award. Kylian Mbappe was honoured as the men’s player of the year – Alexia Putellas lifted the women’s title, as per Associated Press.

Last year, he was voted as Player of the Century at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. He was also nominated for Player of the Year in December 2020.