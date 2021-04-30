Bhopal man modifies Auto as ambulance amid Covid-19 surge, wins praise online

Many who came across Javed’s story lauded him for his selfless deed for those in need.

A Bhopal man is winning praise online after he modified his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance to meet the shortage of emergency response vehicles due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in his locality.

Javed is now taking several patients to the hospital amid the Covid-19 crisis and is providing all the services free of cost. His makeshift ambulance comes complete with sanitisers, an oxygen cylinder, a PPE (personal protective equipment) suit and some medicines.

MP: An auto driver in Bhopal has converted his auto into an ambulance & takes patients to hospitals for free. Javed, the driver, says, “I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this.” pic.twitter.com/eaH4CpWGBO — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

Talking to news agency ANI, Javed said, “I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulances. So, I thought of doing this.”

I sold my wife’s jewellery for this. I queue up outside a refill centre & get oxygen. My contact number is available on social media. People can call me up if there’s no ambulance. I’ve been doing this for 15-20 days now & have taken 9 serious patients to hospital: Javed Khan pic.twitter.com/LiEphjHenJ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

He said he had to sell his wife’s jewellery to convert his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance.

Many who came across Javed’s story lauded him for his selfless deed for those in need. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Bless this gentleman ❤️. I think someone needs to find out his name and publish it. He deserves that — Reshma Radia 💙🦋 (@reshie2000) April 30, 2021

He’s a real hero. God bless him and his family. — Jitesh Singh Rathi (@Stereoheart007) April 30, 2021

please share contact number and name of the person — Eddie (@ashishddeshpand) April 30, 2021

Deserves Award n Appreciation — Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) April 30, 2021

Wow great 💯❤️🙌 — Poulami_Das (@skygirl_003) April 30, 2021

What a lovely gesture 👍🙏. Truly inspiring 👏 — Rishit Hemani (@rrhemani) April 30, 2021

Thank you Javed for your service to Mankind. — Rakesh Kumar Moharana (@RakeshM975531) April 30, 2021

You’re doing appreciable work sir. Hats off to you. — Muskan Chouhan (@MuskanC38395558) April 30, 2021