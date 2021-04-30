scorecardresearch
Friday, April 30, 2021
Bhopal man modifies Auto as ambulance amid Covid-19 surge, wins praise online

His makeshift ambulance comes complete with sanitisers, an oxygen cylinder, a PPE (personal protective equipment) suit and some medicines.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 30, 2021 8:00:15 pm
Bhopal, Auto as ambulance, free auto ambulance in Bhopal, makeshift free ambulance service, Covid-19 crisis, India covid-19 second wave, Coronavirus updates, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many who came across Javed’s story lauded him for his selfless deed for those in need.

A Bhopal man is winning praise online after he modified his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance to meet the shortage of emergency response vehicles due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in his locality.

Javed is now taking several patients to the hospital amid the Covid-19 crisis and is providing all the services free of cost. His makeshift ambulance comes complete with sanitisers, an oxygen cylinder, a PPE (personal protective equipment) suit and some medicines.

Talking to news agency ANI, Javed said, “I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulances. So, I thought of doing this.”

He said he had to sell his wife’s jewellery to convert his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance.

Many who came across Javed’s story lauded him for his selfless deed for those in need. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

